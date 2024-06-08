Highlights Newcastle' plan to enhance their squad has seen them make a £16m bid for James Trafford, as a potential long-term Nick Pope replacement.

Burnley are holding out for a £20m fee; Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 21-year-old stopper.

Trafford could benefit from mentorship by Pope at Newcastle, who aim to secure consistent European football.

Newcastle United are already making plans to enhance their squad for the future in what will be a huge transfer window for the Magpies as they aim to qualify for European football - and reports have suggested that the St. James' Park outfit have made a £16million bid for Burnley starlet James Trafford as a long-term Nick Pope replacement.

Pope has been sensational during his time on Tyneside, but injuries this season have seen him replaced by Martin Dubravka for long spells, with the Slovakian somewhat failing to impress between the sticks as Newcastle could only muster a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League. That was enough to see them miss out on European football thanks to Manchester United's FA Cup win - and in a bid to secure their long-term future in European competitions, the Daily Mail have claimed that Newcastle have made a £16m bid for Trafford to understudy Pope over the course of the next few years.

James Trafford: Transfer Latest

Newcastle are prepared to bring the Burnley stopper to the north east

The report states that Newcastle have approached Burnley with an offer ‘in the region’ of £16m, with talks taking place between the clubs this week.

Discussions are ongoing, though Burnley are holding out for a fee closer to £20m as they aim to make a profit on the youngster that they bought for £15m from Manchester City last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford kept just three clean sheets for Burnley in 28 league games.

The report further states that Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also taken a likening to the young Clarets stopper, who was dropped for Kosovan goalkeeper Arijanet Muric last season at Turf Moor back in March, though Eddie Howe is a ‘big admirer’ of the 21-year-old and Newcastle see him as a long-term replacement for Pope.

The Magpies had originally been in the race for Aaron Ramsdale, though they were put off by the Gunners’ valuation of the former Sheffield United man, and as such, have turned their attentions to Trafford, who went the entire under-21 EURO 2023 tournament without conceding a single goal prior to his move to East Lancashire - prompting praise from Young Lions boss Lee Carsley, who called the young stopper "outstanding" after his performances.

James Trafford's Premier League statistics - Goalkeeper ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =14th Total Passes 1368 6th Inaccurate Long Balls Per Game 18 1st Passes Per Game 48.9 2nd Match rating 6.65 =17th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

Trafford has been one of the unfortunate seven players to have missed out on the England squad despite his strong form for the under-21 side in recent years, with Jordan Pickford, Ramsdale and Dean Henderson being picked ahead of him.

No continental football has somewhat lessened Newcastle’s standing when it comes to new signings, but they could persuade Trafford that he would be best suited on Tyneside with Pope not only suffering injuries last season that could give Trafford game time going forward, but having the experience to mentor Trafford and hone his craft.

Newcastle Could Add to English Contingent

The Magpies have a lot of top, young English talent

It's clear to see what Newcastle's strategy has been ever since their new owners came in. Buying the experienced talent to keep them in the Premier League in January 2022, it's quickly been a switch to sign young English talent to prolong the future of the club, and that strategy has paid off handsomely in recent months.

The biggest success story has been Anthony Gordon, with the winger beating the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish to a left-wing slot in England's squad at EURO 2024. But beyond the former Everton man, the signings of Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes have all been signed - and alongside the youth academy bringing through a top talent in Lewis Miley, the future is bright at St. James' Park, especially if Trafford follows them through the door.

Related Newcastle's Pursuit of Key Target 'Not a Done Deal' Newcastle United are among the clubs hoping to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer this summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.