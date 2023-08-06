Newcastle United’s business this summer has underwhelmed Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor as he exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT he doesn’t seem them breaking into the top four in the coming campaign.

The club’s 20-year absence from the Champions League will come to an end this season and will now have to adapt to the added pressure of midweek football.

Newcastle United transfer news

Newcastle have become a force to be reckoned with in the English top flight since Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce in 2021, whilst simultaneously being aided by financially-powered backing of owners PIF.

Formerly of AC Milan, Sandro Tonali penned a five-year deal with the Tyneside-based outfit, which put the club back £55m, as the 23-year-old became the most expensive Italian of all time.

The club then shelled out a further £39m on Harvey Barnes, who netted 13 times in the Premier League last season, as the Englishman looked for a way out of Championship side Leicester City.

To boost their chances in Europe, they have agreed a deal with Southampton for the highly rated Tino Livramento for £40m, per BBC Sport.

The young defender suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022, but had impressed on the South Coast since he joined from Chelsea for a mere £5m.

However, despite the flurry of new faces at St James’ Park, Taylor believes their summer business has not been as impressive as it looks on face value.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Newcastle United’s business this summer?

Taylor claimed he had been ‘underwhelmed’ by the Newcastle’s spending so far this window as he is not sold on the arrival of Tonali.

The journalist also suggested that, although they will continue to impress, securing another top four finish may be out of reach.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Newcastle will be a tough nut to track, but I don’t see them getting top four football again. Obviously, they’re in the Champions League, which is an achievement in itself so full credit to them.

“But I’ve been a little bit underwhelmed with Newcastle’s business considering the money they’ve spent I have to be honest. I feel like Sandro Tonali, I might be proven wrong, but I’m not the biggest fan of the signing but again, I’m sure Newcastle know what they’re doing more than me.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Gossip, Rumours And Done Deals

What next for Newcastle United?

Howe, with the backing of their free-spending owners, is looking to build a squad capable of competing at Europe’s top table, which means more incomings and outgoings are expected.

This means an exit for Ryan Fraser may be sanctioned as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 29-year-old Scotsman is eager to move on to pastures new.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a new centre-back is on the agenda now a deal for Barnes has been sealed, though one of their targets Axel Disasi has now reached an agreement with Chelsea.

Instead, the Premier League club could turn their attention to Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, a player in which the club were reportedly eyeing a move for back in June, according to 90min.

Howe’s side begin their 2023/24 campaign on August 12 as they welcome high-flying Aston Villa in a contest destined to be interesting.