Newcastle United’s talks with Leicester over their wantaway star James Maddison are ‘progressing well’, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Securing his signature will be rivalled by Tottenham this summer, who are also looking to bolster their midfield options.

Newcastle transfer news – James Maddison

The Daily Mail have reported that Howe and his recruitment team have £75m in their transfer kitty to spend on reinforcements as they head into an important summer.

The same report suggests that Leicester’s gifted playmaker tops their list of targets, with The Athletic saying he would cost at least £40m.

However, Tottenham have also entered the race for his services, according to talkSPORT, which may hinder Newcastle’s chances of an easy swoop.

Magpies’ cult hero Shay Given has weighed in on the competition and backs his former side Newcastle to come out as the victor.

“Yeah, 100%. Maddison would fit brilliantly to the Newcastle set up, obviously Eddie Howe has done an unbelievable job. I think he would get really, really well with Howe as well.” He told talkSPORT (via Chronicle Live).

Unfortunately for those of the Leicester persuasion, Maddison seems poised for an exit following their disastrous season in the top flight.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison is among three names the East Midlands-based outfit will struggle to retain.

Now, Newcastle fans are full of hope.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Newcastle and James Maddison?

Galetti claims that talks between the two clubs are progressing well and that Maddison is just one of several players they are working tirelessly to get this summer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The talks between Newcastle and Leicester over James Maddison are progressing well, even if not at a great pace. I’m told Newcastle want to strengthen every role of their squad after the qualification for next season’s Champions League and they are working on multiple deals.”

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle?

On face value, definitely.

Maddison, once valued at £100m by former Liverpool ace Graeme Souness, has persistently been Leicester’s standout performer and is fully deserving of a move now the Foxes have succumbed to relegation.

His evident experience at the top-level combined with his innate playmaking ability would make him a great asset for Howe and co.

The England international, capped on two occasions, registered ten goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, according to Transfermarkt, which is a commendable return given his situation.

Understandably, the former Norwich ace is keen to ply his trade at the highest level possible and Champions League returners Newcastle would be a wise option for all parties.

Maddison made 4.25 passes into the final third and 5.48 progressive carries per 90 in the 2022/23 season, per Fbref, which highlights his ability to create for those further words.

There’s no doubt that Maddison, under Howe’s tutelage, could take his game to the next level and with Champions League action to play, this could be just the start of a glittering career.