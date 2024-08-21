Newcastle United are intensifying their pursuit of a new centre-back and have started exploring alternatives to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Magpies are aiming to have several options lined up in case a deal cannot be agreed with Palace for Guehi, after seeing multiple bids rejected for the 24-year-old earlier in the window.

Newcastle’s latest offer reached £60m plus £5m in add-ons, but it was once again deemed insufficient by the Eagles, who are reportedly seeking up to £70m for the England international.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Palace chairman and co-owner Steve Parish issued a warning to potential suitors, suggesting that Guehi’s departure would require ‘superstar money’ this summer.

The Selhurst Park outfit will be keen to keep hold of their reliable centre-back, especially after Fulham agreed a £30m deal to sign his partner Joachim Andersen this week.

The Denmark international played for Fulham on loan from Lyon in the 2020-21 season, before joining Palace on a five-year deal the following summer.

Newcastle Eye Tapsoba and Disasi

As alternatives to Crystal Palace star

According to Ornstein, Newcastle have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi as potential alternatives to Guehi this summer:

The Magpies are already in talks regarding Tapsoba, while they have also expressed interest in Disasi, with their search for a new centre-back intensifying in recent days.

The 25-year-old Tapsoba is being tracked by several clubs in Europe after a stellar season in Germany, where he helped Bayer Leverkusen compete strongly in the Bundesliga, making 46 appearances across all competitions.

Disasi has yet to feature under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca after undergoing surgery and missing all of pre-season.

The France international moved to Stamford Bridge from Monaco last summer and made 31 appearances in the Premier League, scoring two goals.

Palace, meanwhile, have also started to consider alternatives for Guehi and Andersen. According to Fabrizio Romano, Oliver Glasner’s side have recently initiated talks with Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix over a summer move.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Tackles 1.25 Tackles won 0.85 Ball recoveries 5.34 Interceptions 0.80 Pass completion percentage 86.9

Magpies ‘Keen’ on Trevoh Chalobah

Allowed to depart Chelsea before deadline

Newcastle are among several clubs still holding an interest in acquiring Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah before the transfer deadline, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies, alongside Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, retain interest in signing the 25-year-old, who is not seen as part of Enzo Maresca’s plans for the 2024/25 season.

Rumours about the English centre-back’s future began circulating after Chalobah was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States last month.

The powerful defender is now understood to be among the players ready to be sold this summer, alongside the likes of Romelu Lukaku, David Datro Fofana, and Armando Broja, who is nearing a switch to Ipswich Town.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.