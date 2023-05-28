Newcastle United target Dominik Szoboszlai would become the club’s ‘best player’ in attack, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The RB Leipzig youngster, who's valued at £40m, has excelled in Germany this term and has become a highly sought-after midfielder with plenty years left in the tank.

Newcastle news – Dominik Szoboszlai

With Champions League football now secured for next season, the upcoming transfer window will be imperative to how they perform in the 2023/24 campaign, given their fixture schedule will become far more congested.Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle have sent scouts to monitor Szoboszlai on two occasions this season proving they are taking the necessary steps to lead up to a potential swoop.

Their Champions League berth could put them ahead of the likes of Liverpool in the race for his signature.It would be a smart addition to an already free-flowing attack at St James Park, but Szoboszlai’s talent combined with his experience on the big stage would make him a worthwhile target.

Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old, alongside Amadou Haidara are ‘key targets’ for Newcastle and Eddie Howe this window.

What did Dean Jones say about Newcastle and Dominik Szoboszlai?

Jones suggested the arrival of the Bundesliga phenom would see him become their ‘best player’ in an attacking sense and that he is just ‘amazed’ at what he can do.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “If Szoboszlai was to go into this team, he’d basically be the best player in their attacking lineup, he’d bring a different guile to the attack that James Maddison would. I don’t know if I’d say better than Maddison because Maddison has that Premier League pedigree and the understand of it that I think is going to be important for them. But anytime I watch Szoboszlai, I’m just amazed at what he can do and what he’d bring to the Premier League.”

What would Dominik Szoboszlai bring to Newcastle?

Szoboszlai boasts the ability to play on either side of an attacking front three or in the number 10 role, which Eddie Howe will admire.From midfielder, the Hungarian international has six goals and notched a further six assists in the Bundesliga this term, proving he is a goal threat while remaining a fine chance creator for teammates.

Before his move to Germany, he plied his trade in the Austrian first tier for RB Salzburg where, once again, his goal-scoring exploits were on show as the Hungary international notched 60 goal contributions in 83 games – now you can understand why Leipzig came in for him.Not only is it his ability to attack that is respectable, but his defensive statistics also show he’s not afraid to do some of the dirty work, recording 1.46 blocks and 0.91 clearances per 90 as per Fbref, which put him in the top percentile of those playing a similar position to him.

Though, it is his attacking prowess, his acute passing and his dead-ball specialty that will set Newcastle’s forward line alight.His European credentials will also be attractive to Howe and co – he’s scored once and assisted twice in the Champions League, which will help guide Newcastle through their long-awaited return to Europe’s top table.