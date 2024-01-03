Highlights Newcastle United could sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City by next week, with Phillips wanting regular game time in the Premier League.

Phillips' time at Man City has been disappointing, with limited appearances and struggles to displace Rodri in the midfield.

Phillips may prefer a move to Newcastle over Juventus, as he values the opportunity for consistent playing time in the English top flight.

Newcastle United could look to snare the signature of Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips by the end of next week and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why the England regular would prefer a move to Eddie Howe’s side than one to Juventus.

His current employers, and reigning Premier League champions, may have shelled out a lofty sum of £45 million to prise him away from boyhood club Leeds United, but it has been a move that has not been very beneficial.

Given his struggles to dislodge Rodri from his midfield berth, the days in Manchester seem numbered for the Yorkshireman but, now in the January transfer market, it’s fair to say that the 28-year-old midfielder has no shortage of potential suitors.

Phillips’ Man City spell coming to an end

Phillips, who pockets a cool £150,000 a week, upping and leaving the perennial winners has seemed inevitable for a while now, hasn’t it? Having arrived with the expectation of playing regularly, perhaps next to Rodri, his stint has been anything but fruitful.

This campaign alone, the former Leeds ace has not started a domestic outing and has only come off the bench on four occasions, which has led to widespread speculation over his part to play in Pep Guardiola’s plans in the foreseeable future. To corroborate that, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips’ City career is ‘coming to a head in January’.

With the measly 31 City appearances to his name since his highly-anticipated switch, he is now deemed surplus to requirements and City are scouring the market for potential would-be buyers. Emerging as the front-runners to land his signature, Newcastle United are confident of sealing a loan deal for the wantaway star, per the Telegraph.

That said, reports have suggested that the Englishman’s move to Tyneside is now under threat with fellow top flight duo Crystal Palace and Fulham also keen. The report suggests that although Magpies chief Howe is a keen admirer of the England ace, he is saving any January business until later in the month, leaving the door ajar for the aforementioned duo to swoop in.

Back in December, ESPN reported that a shock move to Serie A outfit Juventus was on the cards, with the two European heavyweights in talks over a potential January deal. Stating that Phillips is keen to seek pastures new, the report claimed that, while terms had not been agreed, City ideally wanted to offload the midfield ace permanently, while the Old Lady were merely looking at a temporary deal.

Dean Jones on Kalvin Phillips’ Newcastle preference

Jones suggested that a move for Phillips, Newcastle or not, could be finalised by the end of next week thanks to the gap in Premier League fixtures. Insisting that the midfielder’s preference would be to get some English top flight minutes under his belt, he pinpointed now as the perfect opportunity for this switch to ‘come to life’. The transfer insider suggested that if Howe is able to provide regular game time at St. James’ Park, then a cross-England switch would be his preference, rather than a move to a side such as Juventus. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I mean, I expect Kalvin Phillips to have moved by the end of next week when the Premier League resumes because this little gap in play, in terms of the Premier League season, is a good moment to allow a move like this to finally come to life. The aim for him is to be playing regularly in the top flight and if Newcastle can give him genuine optimism over his chances of getting that, then I think he'll definitely be interested in it. People close to the situation give off the impression he'd be more likely to choose Newcastle still over something like Juventus, so I think that is definitely one we should look out for.”

Mourinho now tipped as Howe replacement at St. James’ Park

While the second half of the 2023/24 season will be busy for the Tyneside-based outfit on the pitch, there is the possibility that the club will undergo drastic changes from a managerial standpoint, with the 46-year-old now in a ‘precarious position’.

Mooted as his potential replacement is former Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss José Mourinho, with CaughtOffside revealing that the Portuguese veteran is tipped to take over from Howe if matters and results go from bad to worse, all while his attachment to Sir Bobby Robson could be an attractive factor in his decision, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT.

José Mourinho - Managerial Stats in the Premier League Club From - Until Matches W D L Points per game Tottenham Hotspur 20/11/19 - 19/04/21 86 45 17 24 1.77 Manchester United 01/07/16 - 18/12/18 144 84 31 29 1.97 Chelsea 01/07/13 - 17/12/15 178 127 28 23 2.30 Chelsea 01/07/04 - 20/09/07 184 124 38 22 2.23 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Admired by Newcastle owners Public Investment Fund (PIF), Mourinho would bring a plethora of top level experience to the club – especially in the Champions League, a competition that Newcastle are looking to become a regular fixture of in the coming seasons after falling at the first hurdle this campaign.