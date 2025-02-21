Newcastle United are confident of signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, according to The Sun.

The Magpies saw a move for the 22-year-old collapse before the season but now expect to finally get the deal over the line in the upcoming transfer window.

Trafford, who has two years remaining on his Turf Moor contract, is keen on a return to the Premier League, having impressed in the Championship this term.

Newcastle have closely monitored the Englishman’s performances this season and have been impressed by his ball-playing ability and shot-stopping talent.

Trafford Wants St James’ Park Move

After deal collapsed last summer

According to The Sun, Trafford is now ‘on course’ to become a Newcastle player this summer, regardless of whether Burnley are promoted.

The 22-year-old, praised as ‘incredible’, has been instrumental in the Clarets’ promotion push and has not conceded a goal in over 1,000 minutes.

He has kept 11 consecutive clean sheets in the Championship and last conceded in a 2-1 win over Watford on December 21.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trafford has conceded just nine goals in the Championship this season, recording 23 shutouts in 32 appearances.

Newcastle are preparing for a busy summer transfer window and remain on the lookout for young talent to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies are reportedly in a ‘healthier’ PSR position in 2025 and are expected to boost their defensive options with a big-money signing, with Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen now on their radar.

The 19-year-old has a £50m release clause in his contract, and a move for him would reportedly appeal to Newcastle and Howe.

James Trafford's Burnley Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 32 Goals conceded 9 Clean sheets 23 Yellow cards 5 Minutes played 2,880

