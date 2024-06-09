Highlights Newcastle United have three possible options for their signing of a right-winger this summer.

Struggles with PSR rules could limit Newcastle's summer spending, however.

The Magpies have lodged a £16m bid for Burnley's James Trafford.

Newcastle United are looking to add a winger to their squad over the summer transfer window and, according to Football Insider, they have a three-man shortlist consisting of the Premier League-proven Jarrod Bowen, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville and Nico Williams of Athletic Club.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies are keen to strengthen four positions over the coming months: goalkeeper, centre-back, striker and - most importantly - right wing, which could prove to be the difference between Eddie Howe and Co getting Champions League football.

Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy have shared the berth for the most part over the last couple of campaigns, but with the former’s future at the club hanging by a thread, it’s time for Newcastle to invest in a new right-winger.

Newcastle’s Three-Man Right Wing Shortlist

Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Nico Williams

Close

For a club vying for a top four finish after a tumultuous campaign last time out, bolstering their front line makes complete sense and the aforementioned report has suggested that Bowen, Summerville and Williams are the names on their shortlist.

Speaking on the newest episode of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke admitted that snaring a deal could prove to be difficult as the attacking trident that the club are eyeing could be out of their price range.

Thanks to their well-documented struggles with working inside the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules and regulations, Newcastle could be working on a shoestring budget this summer as they look to give the squad a minor shake-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle’s return of 85 goals in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign was the fourth best in the division.

What doesn’t help their cause is that all three wingers are tied down to contracts at their respective clubs, with Summerville’s deal running out in 2026, Williams under contract until 2027 and Bowen’s contract expiration being in 2030.

How much money the Magpies will have to spend will likely be dependent on who they sell, as it has been previously reported that selling one of their stars - namely Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes - may be the way forward.

Related Tottenham 'Have Admiration' for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak Spurs are weighing up their options as they look to sign a proven goalscorer this summer.

Newcastle Submit James Trafford Bid

Reported to be in the region of £16m

Close

As alluded to, Howe is also keen to add another body to his goalkeeper roster. Nick Pope, Newcastle’s primary choice between the posts, endured an injury-struck campaign in 2023/24, limiting him to just 15 league outings, which also compromised his shot of going to Euro 2024.

The 10-cap England international has been a reliable figure in goal for Newcastle since arriving from Burnley in July 2022 and Howe and Co have now returned to Turf Moor to lodge a £16 million-worth bid for youngster James Trafford, according to MailOnline.

James Trafford - Premier League Stats Clubs Burnley Appearances 28 Minutes 2,520 Goals Conceded 62 Clean Sheets 2

The report suggests that talks between the two parties have been ongoing this week which resulted in a package being presented to the Clarets. The Championship side, however, are waiting for an improved figure of around the £20 million mark.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the clubs that are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, with him viewed by all as a long-term option. Trafford perhaps had a campaign to forget with current employers Burnley in 2023/24 but could be given a lease of life this summer with a move away.