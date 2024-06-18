Highlights Newcastle are considering signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Magpies seem to be ahead of Tottenham in the race for the 24-year-old this summer.

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa eyed as an alternative to Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Newcastle ‘would be the best-placed club’ to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White if he decides to leave this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has no shortage of admirers after his impressive Premier League season, as doubts continue to linger around his departure, according to Jones.

He suggests Newcastle have a slight edge in the race for Gibbs-White over Tottenham, who are among the clubs interested this summer.

The highly-rated midfielder helped Forest avoid relegation last season, contributing 15 goals in 37 league appearances.

Gibbs-White, who was praised as ‘terrific’ by pundit Micah Richards last season, is reportedly available for around £40m this summer.

Jones suggests the 24-year-old would fit in well with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, as the Magpies are keen to strengthen their attacking options after a disappointing season.

Eddie Howe’s side finished seventh in the league, with no European football booked for next season, and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Newcastle Eye Gibbs-White Deal

Amid interest from Tottenham

Jones, talking to GMS, suggests Newcastle are ‘best-placed’ to sign Gibbs-White this summer despite interest from Tottenham:

“Doubt continues to linger around the potential of him staying at Nottingham Forest and my hunch is that if he leaves, Newcastle would be the club best-placed to sign him. “Spurs are being linked too but I’ve heard a few whispers around the Newcastle side of this that would make me side with them slightly in terms of being favourites at this early stage. “He would be such an intriguing signing in that Newcastle team, a lovely player to have, making inroads behind Isak. “We know the priority for Newcastle is to find an attacker for the right side of the attack but I would still keep an eye on Gibbs-White and how his situation starts to open up.”

The attacking midfielder, who joined Forest from Wolves in 2022, is reportedly eyed as a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who was recently linked with a move to Manchester City.

Morgan Gibbs-White Stats (2023-24) Games Goals Assists Premier League 37 5 10 FA Cup 4 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Newcastle Consider Olise Alternative

Federico Chiesa on the shortlist

Newcastle are considering signing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa as they continue their search for a right winger this summer.

According to GMS sources, the Italian could be available for half the price of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who interests multiple Premier League clubs.

Newcastle’s move for Olise is deemed ‘very ambitious’ as the Frenchman reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United or Chelsea this summer.

The London side are rumoured to be in advanced negotiations with Olise, forcing Newcastle to look elsewhere in search of a forward – Chiesa has now emerged as a ‘top option’ for Eddie Howe’s side.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-06-24.