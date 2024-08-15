Newcastle United could be set to make a move for Toulouse star Logan Costa in the coming weeks according to reports, with French journalist Sebastien Vidal reporting that the youngster is set to become the subject of a 'big bid' from the Magpies in a bid to land his services.

Eddie Howe's side have been one of the most intriguing projects in Europe over the past few years after their Saudi Public Investment Fund takeover, signing players with huge pedigree such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. Ligue 1 has served them well with the incomings of Guimaraes and Sven Botman in the past few windows and they could revisit that with the addition of Costa.

Newcastle to Make 'Big Bid' for Costa

The defender has been on the peripherals of their squad

The report from journalist Sebastien Vidal states that Newcastle are set to make a 'big bid' for Toulouse youngster Costa as they aim to add to their ranks for the near future and the long-term.

West Ham United appear to be in the running for his signature also, but Newcastle are "determined" to bring the French-born star to St. James' Park and with an ageing backline, he could provide the perfect foil for Botman and Lloyd Kelly in years to come.

Logan Costa's Ligue 1 statistics - Toulouse squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 =5th Goals 1 =8th Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =9th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =10th Match rating 6.69 7yj

The new Premier League season is upon us and with just over two weeks until the transfer window closes, clubs are stepping up efforts to sign players before the incredibly long wait until the winter transfer window opens at the start of the new year. Newcastle will have to act quickly to secure his signature, but with a deal for Marc Guehi looking in the balance they could move for the Cape Verde international.

Costa could be Newcastle's next key signing in their defence and if they do bolster their ranks, Costa could receive game time alongside Botman, Kelly and Fabian Schar, though a lack of European competition could slightly hinder his chances at first-team football.

Costa has previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with L'Equipe reporting that Diego Simeone is a big fan of his style of defending

Meanwhile, West Ham are struggling to offload Kurt Zouma, but with Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo having joined the club, Costa would likely be the backup option should West Ham steal a march on their north-east counterparts.

Costa Could be Marc Guehi Alternative

Newcastle have not had the transfer window they hoped for

A move for Guehi seemed to be edging closer to completion at the start of last week, but any deal has not advanced as hoped and as a result, it could be that Newcastle are opting to move for Costa as an alternative to the England star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Logan Costa has featured in 57 games for Toulouse, scoring four goals from defence.

The Magpies have had to endure a summer of major sales so far, with Elliot Anderson moving to Nottingham Forest for a fee of £35million alongside youngster Yankuba Minteh leaving for Brighton and Hove Albion for a similar fee.

But they have made some major signings themselves with backup goalkeeper Odysseas Vladchodimos, William Osula and Lloyd Kelly all joining the club, while Lewis Hall making his loan switch from Chelsea permanent after his loan-to-buy obligation clause was activated.

Whether Guehi or Costa join the club remain to be seen but with a move for Guehi faltering, the Toulouse star as a backup could be a superb option.

Related Newcastle Have Third Bid 'Turned Down' for Marc Guehi Crystal Palace have rejected Newcastle United's third offer for Marc Guehi worth £60million.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-08-24.