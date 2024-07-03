Highlights Newcastle are set to offer Anthony Gordon a 'lucrative new deal'.

The 23-year-old emerged as a target for Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Magpies eye AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo.

Newcastle United are ready to offer star winger Anthony Gordon a lucrative new deal to fend off interest from Liverpool, talkSPORT has reported.

The Magpies are keen to keep their key player amid recent reports that Liverpool are contemplating a bid for Gordon this summer.

A standout player last season, Gordon scored 12 goals and contributed 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, making him the club’s second top goalscorer behind Alexander Isak.

The 23-year-old, currently on international duty with England at Euro 2024, has two years left on the deal he signed in 2023 after joining from Everton.

Newcastle are now keen to keep their biggest stars aboard ahead of the next season after 'frantic attempts' to sell players before the 30th June deadline to avoid PSR troubles.

GMS previously reported that both Isak and Gordon’s names were raised in talks with other clubs before youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson departed on permanent deals last month, easing Newcastle’s concerns over Financial Fair Play for the time being.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool and Newcastle held talks over a potential Gordon departure in June, but the Magpies now look keen to retain their promising starlet amid fears his head had been turned by the interest.

Gordon Set for ‘Hefty’ Pay Rise

Amid Liverpool interest

Newcastle are willing to offer Gordon a hefty pay rise to extend his stay at St. James’ Park, talkSPORT has reported.

The explosive winger, who currently earns around £60,000 a week, is set to be rewarded by the Magpies after his impressive first season under manager Eddie Howe.

Howe was full of praise for Gordon last season, after he scored the winner in a close 1-0 victory over Manchester United, hailing his desire and passion to be successful at the club from day one.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

With a new proposal for Gordon on the horizon, Newcastle are keen to fend off interest from Liverpool – the Reds are looking to add a new winger amid lingering doubts about Mohamed Salah’s future.

The Egyptian has 12 months left on his current deal, with multiple Saudi Arabian sides continuing to show interest after last year’s failed bid to sign the 32-year-old.

Newcastle Eye Malick Thiaw

In search of a central defender

After missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, Newcastle have identified their alternative target at centre-back. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Magpies are advancing on a deal to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

The 22-year-old is among the possible options this summer, though Milan are not currently looking to sell Thiaw – Jacobs suggests the deal for the Germany international ‘isn’t easy’.

Newcastle, who have already announced the acquisition of centre-back Lloyd Kelly, are looking to bring in several defenders this summer after Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles suffered long-term injuries in the previous campaign.

