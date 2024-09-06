Newcastle United are set to open talks with Anthony Gordon over a new long-term contract to extend his stay at St James’ Park, according to Football Insider.

With just two years left on his current agreement, Gordon was linked with a move away from Tyneside over the summer, with Liverpool among those credited with serious interest.

Per the latest reports, Newcastle are keen to offer an improved deal for their star winger in hopes of fending off any interest from Premier League rivals and reflecting Gordon’s value to the club.

Keeping their star trio of Gordon, Alexander Isak, and Bruno Guimaraes had been a priority during the summer transfer window for the Magpies, who endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign under Eddie Howe, finishing seventh in the Premier League and with no European football to play this autumn.

Despite an underwhelming transfer window, Newcastle have started their season on a positive note, securing seven points from a possible nine and sitting fifth in the table after three matchdays.

Magpies Set to Reward Gordon

Make release clause stance

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are reluctant to entertain the possibility of including a release clause in a bumper new deal for Gordon. With official talks expected to begin in the near future, both sides are reportedly positive that a new agreement can be reached.

A standout player last season, Gordon finished as the club’s second-top goalscorer behind Alexander Isak, netting 12 goals and contributing 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions which led to his form being described as 'sensational'.

Known for his direct style of play, Gordon's pace is one of his biggest attributes with Charlie Cresswell dubbing him "electric" and saying he is "the quickest thing I've ever seen".

Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Per Capology, Gordon is only the joint 11th top earner at the club, on £60,000-a-week, alongside Nick Pope and Miguel Almiron.

With the likes of Matt Targett and Joe Willock reportedly on more lucrative deals, the Magpies could soon address the situation and reflect Gordon’s value to Eddie Howe’s squad with an improved deal.

The 23-year-old has had a slow start to the 2024/25 season at St James’ Park after returning from international duty with England, scoring once in the first four appearances for the Magpies.

Trippier Wants to Depart St James’ Park

Tells Eddie Howe of his intentions

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has told Eddie Howe he wants to leave the club, with Turkish clubs now eyeing his situation, according to TBR Football.

The former England international reportedly ‘has no desire’ to sit on the bench after losing his place in Howe’s starting XI to Tino Livramento at the start of the season.

According to TBR Football, Turkish clubs are now exploring a possible move for Trippier before the Super Lig transfer deadline on September 13, with as many as five showing interest, including Besiktas, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce.

Since joining Newcastle in January 2023 from Atletico Madrid, Trippier has made 94 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions, netting four goals and registering 21 assists.

The 33-year-old was an unused substitute in Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-09-24.