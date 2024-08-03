Highlights Newcastle aim to reward winger Anthony Gordon with a new contract to deter Liverpool's interest after his stellar season.

Keeping star players like Gordon, Isak, and Guimaraes is crucial for Newcastle's Premier League ambitions under Eddie Howe.

Magpies in talks with Crystal Palace's Guehi to strengthen the defense ahead of a challenging 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle United are looking to open contract negotiations with winger Anthony Gordon when he returns from his summer break, The Athletic’s George Caulkin has exclusively revealed, as a means of rewarding his consistent performances.

After failing to live up to high expectations – which were set in their Champions League-qualifying 2022/23 – last season, the Magpies have been relatively dormant in the summer transfer window with Lloyd Kelly, Vlachadimos Odysseas and John Ruddy moving to the northeast.

And while this summer will be much about getting new faces through the St James’ Park doors, retaining the likes of Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes – three of Eddie Howe’s star men - could be equally important as they dream of becoming a Premier League juggernaut once again.

Liverpool remain interested in his services

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Caulkin has revealed that Howe and his team are looking to reward the Englishman, formerly of Everton, for the starring role he played in his maiden campaign on Tyneside.

The winger’s summer break, extended thanks to his participation – albeit limited – at Euro 2024, is set to come to an end and Newcastle, as a means of deterring Liverpool’s interest, are set to enter contract negotiations with him and his agents.

“Excl: #NUFC looking to open contract negotiations with Anthony Gordon when he returns from extended summer break next week. Club want to reward the England forward for exceptional 1st full season on Tyneside & wand off further interest from Liverpool.”

Arne Slot, since overtaking from Jurgen Klopp, has been a keen admirer of the 23-year-old and, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held talks with Gordon over a potential move this summer.

Since arriving from Everton, Gordon has recorded 13 and 11 assists in his 63-game Newcastle stint, though much of his ability is intangible with his sheer pace – which made him one of the fastest players in the Premier League last season – being one of his strong points.

Gordon's 23/24 League Stats vs Newcastle Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 2,906 3rd Goals 11 2nd Assists 10 =1st Shots per game 2.3 2nd Key passes per game 1.6 3rd Dribbles per game 1.5 2nd Overall rating 7.29 2nd

At the time of writing, the £60,000-per-week earner is contracted with Newcastle until the summer of 2026, which would leave his employers in a relatively strong position at the negotiating table. They remain keen, however, to extend his stay at the club, all while increasing his market value.

Marc Guehi Eyed by Newcastle Chiefs

The club have ‘opened talks’ with Palace

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Magpies have ‘opened talks’ with Crystal Palace and England ace Marc Guehi as they look to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of an all-important 2024/25 campaign – one in which they’ll be hoping to regain their status as a Champions League-level outfit.

The 23-year-old started all but one game for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024 this summer and piqued the interest of Premier League clubs aplenty. Ornstein’s report, however, has claimed that Newcastle are the first would-be buyer to ‘enter meaningful talks’ as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi has made 111 appearances for Palace in all competitions since signing from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

Previously admired by the likes of Manchester United, the former Chelsea prospect had last term marred by a knee problem, which kept him out of 12 Premier League outings, but still impressed when on the pitch. He could provide competition for Fabian Schar, with Sven Botman viewed as a long-term option in the heart of the back line.

All statistics per WhoScored