Newcastle United remain interested in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga after having a deadline-day bid rejected and are plotting a new offer, according to Pete O'Rourke.

The Magpies had a relatively quiet summer transfer window that saw them fail to bring in their top target in Marc Guehi, despite making an offer worth £65million to Crystal Palace in the final week of the window. That failed deal saw them switch targets and instead look to bolster their attack, with Elanga the top target, but Forest refused to sell due to the timing of the bid.

However, they have not been put off in their pursuit of the Sweden international and are prepared to make a fresh attempt in 2025 for the former Manchester United academy graduate.

Newcastle Eye New Elanga Bid

Bid worth £50m was rejected on deadline-day

After their pursuit of Guehi came to nothing, the Magpies chiefs decided to put that budget towards strengthening their attack and looked towards the City Ground to bring in Elanga.

However, despite making a bid worth a total of £50million including Paraguay international Miguel Almiron going in the opposite direction, they were met with resistance from Forest chiefs who didn't want to lose a key player on the pitch and a popular figure in the dressing room after what they deemed to be a positive transfer window.

But according to Football Insider, Newcastle are ready to go back in with a new bid in 2025 for the winger who they deem to be a "top target" after tracking him for a long time.

Elanga 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Forest Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,434 3rd Goals 5 =4th Assists 9 2nd Shots per game 1.5 =3rd Dribbles per game 0.8 4th Key passes per game 0.9 3rd Overall rating 6.62 9th

It's unclear how much it would cost to prize Elanga away from Nottingham, having joined from Old Trafford in a deal worth around £15million in just a year ago. It's believed Manchester United retain a sell-on clause for Elanga too, which will only increase Forest's asking price as they look to make as much as they can should he move on.

Elanga still has four years remaining on his contract at the City Ground, having initially penned a five-year deal worth a reported £25,000-per-week. The winger, who has been described as a "phenomenal talent", has previously played in the Champions League and could earn a big pay-rise if he moved to St James' Park.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Anthony Elanga registered five goals and nine assists in 36 appearances in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Kieran Trippier Could Still Leave Newcastle

While the summer at St James' Park was more about who didn't leave or sign, Kieran Trippier could still make the move away from the club despite the transfer window being closed in England.

The 33-year-old full-back told club chiefs he wanted to move on for regular football after being stripped of the captaincy by Eddie Howe and losing his starting spot to Tino Livramento. But a move to Everton never materialised despite talks being held and he ended up staying beyond the deadline.

However Turkish clubs are now showing an interest and have made offers, with their window only closing on September 13th, and there is still a chance he could move on although he will not push for an exit while GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed the club would be happy to keep him.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.