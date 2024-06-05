Highlights Lloyd Kelly is set to join Newcastle and become the first summer signing for Eddie Howe.

The Magpies missed out on Tosin Adarabioyo as he chose to sign for Chelsea after his contract expiry.

Newcastle's deal for Adarabioyo was 'very close if not done' before collapsing but Kelly looks certain to be finalised.

Newcastle are set to secure their first summer deal as the Magpies are closing in on signing out-of-contract defender Lloyd Kelly, Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old saw his contract with Bournemouth expire this summer, and after five seasons with the Cherries, he is set for a move up north. Kelly is set to reunite with manager Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park – the pair worked together during the 2019/20 season, before the club parted ways with the 46-year-old coach.

The central defender leaves Bournemouth after an injury-hit campaign, in which Kelly played just 23 Premier League matches under Andoni Iraola. Newcastle, who also suffered from an injury crisis last campaign, are now looking to add more squad depth ahead of next season.

The Magpies recently missed out on signing free agent Tosin Adarabioyo, who is set to instead join Chelsea this month.

Kelly ‘99.9%’ a Newcastle Player

Adarabioyo set for Chelsea

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano clarified that Newcastle target Adarabioyo is set to sign for Chelsea, while Kelly is on his way to St. James’ Park:

“With Lloyd Kelly, it’s completely different, because Kelly is 99.9% a new Newcastle player. “I don't expect any change on Kelly. I think Kelly will be the first signing of Newcastle this summer, and Tosin will be the new Chelsea player.”

Kelly attracted interest from Tottenham and Milan last summer, one year before his contract expired. Reportedly, Bournemouth rejected a £20m bid from Spurs for the centre-back as Ange Postecoglou's side were looking to replace Micky van de Ven, who was out with an injury last season.

The 25-year-old is set to feature for Newcastle right from the start of next season as the Magpies are unlikely to see Sven Botman return in time for the new campaign after the Dutchman suffered a season-ending injury in March.

Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Lloyd Kelly Tosin Adarabioyo Tackles 1.39 1.17 Tackles won 1.10 0.61 Ball recoveries 6.99 2.39 Interceptions 0.75 1.39 Pass completion percentage 74.3 84.5

Newcastle Adarabioyo Pursuit Unsuccessful

The agreement was ‘very close’

An agreement between Newcastle and Tosin Adarabioyo was ‘very close’ before rival Premier League clubs jumped into the race to sign the 26-year-old, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sheth said the deal was ‘very close if not done’, before the ex-Fulham defender chose to sign for Chelsea last week, leading Newcastle to look for alternatives this transfer window.

Manchester United were also interested in signing the powerful centre-back this summer after Raphael Varane announced his departure on a free transfer last month. Adarabioyo is now set to depart Craven Cottage after four years and 132 appearances for the club. In 2022, he helped Fulham to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.