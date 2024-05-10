Highlights Newcastle are looking to offload out-of-favour stars like Ryan Fraser to make room for new talent.

Isaac Hayden, Harrison Ashby, and Jamal Lewis are among those set to move on due to a lack of playing time.

A Potential loan move for Fraser beckons despite strong interest after a successful season.

Newcastle United are looking to offload a host of their out-of-favour stars in the summer - with Ryan Fraser being one of the names on the chopping block, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Magpies have enjoyed a rapid rise from relegation candidates to consistent European football in the space of two years, and that included a Champions League finish last season to mark a change in fortunes on Tyneside. But with that success comes certain players who were previously deemed good enough being left behind due to the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon starring and forcing them out of the first-team picture, moves may be in the offing.

Newcastle's Rapid Success is Bad News For Some Players

The Magpies have endured a huge rise in the past 18 months

A takeover such as Newcastle’s always comes with multiple rebuilds year after year, which forces some players out of the club quicker than they would’ve liked. Many of the stars that they bought in Steve Bruce's final transfer window are all on long-term contracts, and so it's a case of phasing them out to Eddie Howe's liking before the club can properly move on.

As a result, a glut of those players are set to move on this summer with Howe looking to reduce his playing squad to bring in more quality - which Newcastle will be hoping can propel them to even further greatness.

Newcastle United: Transfer News Latest

The Magpies are aiming to get rid of their deadwood

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that four players will be moved on in the summer in Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Harrison Ashby and Jamal Lewis. The quartet have not featured in any games for the Magpies this season, and with a combined 12 games in all competitions since the start of last season, their careers are looking increasingly likely to be away from St. James’ Park.

Ashby and Lewis will be two highly-targeted talents, and despite Newcastle genuinely taking a liking to the duo with a view to having them as part of the squad next season, it is difficult to see where they fit in. The full-back pair have the likes of Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett ahead of them and with quality in abundance, it is like that they will go out on loan once more - with Ashby spending the season on loan at Swansea whilst Lewis has been away at Watford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Lewis joined Newcastle in 2020 but has only played 36 games for the club since his move from Norwich

Hayden could be the tougher star to get rid of as he has two years left on his contract, and whilst QPR have been linked, Newcastle will continue to look at other destinations for their long-serving star.

Fraser will likely have vast interest after spending the season on loan at Southampton and excelling, and whilst he has a play-off semi-final against West Bromwich Albion to contend with, the Scot is on decent wages in the north east. The Magpies would ideally let him leave their ranks on a permanent deal, though if they can’t find a club that would take him off their hands, a loan deal will be sought after with plenty of suitors following his decent season in the Championship.

Newcastle's Transfer Window Chances

The Magpies could be in for a window of adding quality for cheap

The expiring contracts of Loris Karius, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett means that the trio will likely move on, which will give the Magpies a bit more money to spend on wages if needed.

Newcastle may be set for a summer of spending themselves, with multiple targets being linked. Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move from Bournemouth, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo has been touted with a free transfer from Fulham - which would undoubtedly add to their centre-back quality - whilst Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a shock switch as his Arsenal career has stalled this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-05-24.