Newcastle United are one of the most historical clubs in England. Full of passion and pride, they have had a journey full of ups and downs over the years — and, remarkably, they have not won a major trophy since 1955. Considering the size of the club, it's been too long.

However, despite the recent disappointment, that has not always been the case, with some of the best players of all time plying their trade in the North-East of England. Most of these have come in the form of some of their best strikers of all time — and, naturally, they have always scored goals.

They're in the limelight and always want to be the centre of attention. Due to this, we have outlined the top goal-scoring rankings in Newcastle's history. No current players feature on this list, but it's more than possible that Alexander Isak may eventually sneak his way onto the list.

Newcastle United's Top Goalscorers Player Years Played Goals Scored Alan Shearer 1996–2006 206 Jackie Milburn 1943-1957 200 Len White 1953-1962 153 Hughie Gallacher 1925-1930 143 Malcolm Macdonald 1971-1976 121 Peter Beardsley 1983-1987, 1993-1997 119 Tommy McDonald 1921-1931 113 Bobby Mitchell 1949-1961 110 Neil Harris 1920-1925 101

9 Neil Harris

Newcastle career span: 1920-1925

Going back over 100 years, Neil Harris joined Newcastle in May 1920 for £3,300, which was a significant fee at the time. During a successful era for the club, Harris shone in the final third, scoring 101 goals in 174 matches. He helped the Magpies win the 1924 FA Cup as well, scoring the first goal in the final against Aston Villa.

That epitomised his impact — and, with strikers always aiming to be in the spotlight, Harris did exactly that, proving his worth on a regular basis. Despite his impressive form, he only played once for Scotland, in 1924.

Neil Harris' Newcastle Stats Matches 174 Goals 101 Honours FA Cup (1924)

8 Bobby Mitchell

Newcastle career span: 1949-1961

On a list full of strikers, Bobby Mitchell went against the grain. The winger, who also had the ability to play in the middle of the park, was a star capable of getting fans off their seats. From 1949 to 1961, he shone during one of the club's best eras, featuring in all three cup finals in 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Over the course of his career on Tyneside, Mitchell made over 400 appearances, often pushing forward and causing defenders countless problems. With 110 goals, he is one of the best-scoring midfielders of all time, whilst his nickname of "Dazzler" showcased that fans loved him for his natural ability.

Bobby Mitchell's Newcastle Stats Matches 410 Goals 110 Honours FA Cup (1951, 1952, 1955)

7 Tommy McDonald

Newcastle career span: 1921-1931

Just like Harris, Tommy McDonald shone for Newcastle during the 1920s. As an inside forward who liked to cut in and work alongside an out-and-out striker, the Scot was always the centre of attention. Throughout his time at the club, he made 341 appearances, whilst he scored 113 goals in that spell.

Averaging a goal every three matches, he was one of the most important players in their system, which led to tangible success in the 1924 FA Cup and 1927 First Division. A ten-year spell on Tyneside could not have gone much better. History maker.

Tommy McDonald's Newcastle Stats Matches 341 Goals 113 Honours FA Cup (1924), First Division (1927)

6 Peter Beardsley

Newcastle career span: 1983-1987, 1993-1997

Returning back to recent memory, Peter Beardsley had two immensely successful spells at Newcastle. During his first spell, he scored 17 league goals in 38 matches in his opening campaign in the First Division, yet now everyone remembers the striker for his impact from 1993 to 1997.

Kevin Keegan's 'entertainers' were the face of the Premier League during the middle of the 1990s — and Beardsley was at the heart of that. He nearly guided them to Premier League glory in 1996, whilst he racked up 157 appearances and scored 56 goals during his second stint.

Peter Beardsley's Newcastle Stats Appearances 326 Goals 119 Assists 42 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1984/85 & 1985/86

5 Malcolm Macdonald

Newcastle career span: 1971-1976

Moving on, Malcolm Macdonald only spent five years at Newcastle, but he left behind a long-lasting and unforgettable legacy. Nicknamed 'Supermac', everyone who travelled to St James' Park loved him — and that was helped by the fact he scored a stunning hat-trick against Liverpool on his debut.

He scored 121 goals in 257 appearances, with two of those coming during the 1974 FA Cup semi-finals against Burnley, helping the Magpies reach the final. It proved to be in vain as they lost 3-0 to Liverpool in the final, which turned out to be the only disappointment for Macdonald during an impressive stint.

Malcolm Macdonald's Newcastle Stats Appearances 257 Goals 121 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up, First Division Top Goalscorer 1975

4 Hughie Gallacher

Newcastle career span: 1925-1930

Football was nearly a different game in the 1920s. The ball was heavier, harder to control and only the best players in the world could truly shine in the final third. Thankfully for Newcastle, Hughie Gallacher did exactly that. He scored 463 goals during his career — and 143 of those came during his 174 appearances for the Magpies.

A record like that would see him finish top of the list at most clubs, but he only places fourth here. Unlike those in the modern day, Gallacher achieved tangible success as well, winning the 1927 First Division. He scored 39 times in 41 matches during that campaign to make an impact.

Hughie Gallacher's Newcastle Stats Appearances 174 Goals 143 Notable Achievements Football League First Division 1926/27

3 Len White

Newcastle career span: 1953-1962

Over 20 years after Gallacher lit up St James' Park, Len White came along, proving to be one of the best players in the club's history. As a versatile yet world-class striker during his nine-year spell, he was always an important player, with 153 goals in 269 matches bearing proof of that.

However, unlike others, White was not the centre of attention. It was his partnership with Milburn that was most impressive, with White typically running off the legendary attacker. Eventually, Milburn left in 1957 and White was given his moment in the spotlight, allowing him to improve his impressive goalscoring ratio and cement his spot on this list.

Len White's Newcastle Stats Matches 269 Goals 153 Honours FA Cup (1955)

2 Jackie Milburn

Newcastle career span: 1943-1957

As White's partner-in-crime, Jackie Milburn will forever hold a place in Newcastle's history. Adored by the Geordie Boys, he never knew when to stop shining in the final third — and he was the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 200 goals until one of the greatest England strikers ever surpassed him in 2006.

Although he racked up the goals, his most important triumphs came in 1951, 1952 and 1955 — and that helped him earn a statue outside the famous Gallowgate stand. Remarkably, in the 1951 FA Cup final, his second goal against Blackpool was so impressive that opposition forward Stan Mortensen held up the restart for several seconds in order to congratulate him. That would never happen now.

Jackie Milburn's Newcastle Stats Appearances 397 Goals 200 Notable Achievements FA Cup: 1950/51, 1951/52 & 1954/55

1 Alan Shearer

Newcastle career span: 1996–2006

Finally, Alan Shearer is Newcastle's all-time top goalscorer. To the surprise of no one, the all-time Premier League top scorer is adored by those at St James' Park, despite never winning a major trophy at the club. It's one of the most painful stats in the club's history, because Shearer did absolutely everything right, but they never got over the line.

Shearer's iconic celebration - which saw him place his arm in the air - was one of the most boring ones around, but everyone excused him when he continued to score goals as if it was a kickabout in the park. As a well-rounded menace to even the best defenders in the world, you could never give the former Blackburn star space.