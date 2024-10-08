Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo's strong start to the season has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with clubs potentially taking a look with a view to a move in 2025.

Semenyo only joined Bournemouth in January 2023, but he's taken to the Premier League like a duck to water with 12 goals in 50 appearances for the Cherries, playing a key role as they came 12th in the top-flight last season. That has notified some of the Premier League's biggest clubs about a potential move for a rising star in the division - with Champions League and Europa League sides in the race for his signature.

Sources: Semenyo On Various Premier League Shortlists

Continental sides are in the hunt for his services

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Bournemouth fear attacker Semenyo is emerging as a target for big clubs in the Premier League - and the club want to avoid a situation where they see a star player depart, as they did with Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer. The Cherries sold last season's 19-goal striker to the north London outfit for an initial £55million, rising to £65million if performance-related add-ons are met.

They have already faced competition when signing Semenyo, with Celtic, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Southampton having had long-term interest in the attacker whilst he was plying his trade in the Championship at Bristol City. But his form in the Premier League has now attracted further interest, and that has seen the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle watch him for a potential move.

Antoine Semenyo's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =4th Goals 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 7th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =1st Match rating 6.88 3rd

Semenyo is only 24, and therefore the perfect age profile for a new signing for many clubs - and with 50 appearances to his name in the top-flight, he's garnered vast experience over the past 18 months.

Semenyo already has three goals and one assist this season, and alongside the likes of Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford, is one of the rising players in the league who is keen on catching the eye ahead of a potential move in 2025. However, Bournemouth are extremely keen not to lose their man, especially so soon after losing Solanke.

Bournemouth Could Demand a Huge Fee

The Cherries don't need to sell, but player power could be key

Semenyo began his career at Bristol City after signing for them as a 17-year-old - and having made his debut just a year later, he went from strength-to-strength in the Championship, notching 14 goals in his final season-and-a-half before his move to Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Semenyo has two goals in 23 appearances for Ghana's national team.

And, after a slow first half-season to begin his career on the south coast, Semenyo got to his best last season with eight strikes in the Premier League and that has continued into this season with the Ghana international in fine form.

Semenyo would be a top signing for any club in the top half of the Premier League, and although his services would be missed by Bournemouth, there is ample attacking talent in the likes of Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert who could strut their stuff whilst Bournemouth would receive a big sum of money for Semenyo, given that he has five years left on his deal.

Related Liverpool Told to Sign Prolific Striker Who 'Dreams' of Signing If Liverpool are looking for a new striker in the near future, Shaka Hislop has recommended they sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-10-24.