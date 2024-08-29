Key Takeaways A total of 16 goals were scored in the last three games between Spurs and Newcastle.

Both teams had big wins in 2023/24 - Newcastle 4-0 and Spurs 4-1.

Spurs and Newcastle haven't had a goalless draw since 1971.

Newcastle United welcome Spurs to St James' Park in a fixture that has produced plenty of goals over the years. In the last six games between the two sides, 30 goals have been scored at an average of five goals per game. With both sides continuing to opt for attacking football, there's no reason why this game should be any different.

The results of the fixture at Newcastle have altered wildly over the years. The Magpies beat Spurs 6-1 in 2023, but Spurs wonr 4-0 at St James' Park in 2014, with Emmanuel Adebayor netting twice. Both teams will have aspirations of getting back into the Champions League, although it's highly unlikely there will be room enough for both clubs to qualify this season.

Newcastle vs. Spurs: Match Information When September 1st, 2024 Where St. James' Park Time 1:30pm BST TV Sky Sports Premier League

Outcome

Spurs out of the blocks quicker in 2024/25

With both sides having won and drawn a game, Spurs have the slight edge on form, having steam rolled Everton 4-0, which gives them some serious momentum coming into this game. Spurs have not won at St James' Park since a 3-2 win there in 2021. They will be thinking it is about time they put that right if they have serious ambitions of making the top four.

Outcome odds (via William Hill) Newcastle win 6/4 Spurs win 6/4 Draw 3/1

Related Tottenham Working on Surprise Signing Before Deadline Day According to Fabrizio Romano, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham could be active in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Over / Under

The fixture hasn't been without a goal for 53 years

With an average of five goals per game in fixtures between the two sides over the last three seasons, it is fair to expect goals in this encounter. The best odds on under 5.5 goals are 1/6. For those with a sense of adventure, Sky Bet are offering 20/1 on there being over 7.5 goals. Although, while there have been plenty of goals in the fixture, the most there has been over the last 10 years is seven, when Newcastle trounced Spurs 6-1 in 2023.

Over / Under odds (via Bet 365) Under 5.5 (Bet 365 1/6 Over 7.5 (Sky Bet) 20/1

Related £150m Star 'Stalling' on Contract is Brilliant News for Arsenal Arsenal could bring in the missing piece of the puzzle in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Goalscorers

Isak has four goals against Spurs in three games

Alexander Isak has scored a brace of goals twice in this fixture and is priced accordingly. Wilson Odobert has been very lively for Spurs this season and is given far more generous odds. Although a winger as opposed to a striker, he is a player who carries the ball well. Naturally, his manager, Ange Postecoglou is fan, having talked about him after the four-nil win over Everton.

"He's different from our other wingers. He goes at his opponent and, you know, even if he wasn't successful, he went at him again and I think that's exactly why we bought him to the club."

Goalscorer odds (via Bet 365) Alexander Isak 9/2 Heung-Min Son 6/1 William Osula 8/1 Anthony Garden 8/1 Timo Werner 9/1 Miguel Almiron 10/1 Wilson Odobert 12/1

Related Spurs' Midfield Worries Eased by £55k p/w Ace’s Monstrous Performance vs Everton Yves Bissouma's first step towards redemption was a successful one as the midfielder put in a masterful shift against Everton upon his return.

Prediction

Spurs to come away with crucial win

There is no denying it, when St James' Park is full and the fans are in the mood it is a wonderful place for the home side to play their football in. But Spurs clicked to devastating effect against Everton, with Yves Bissouma beginning his road to redemption after being caught on film inhaling laughing gas, with a fine goal against Everton.

Newcastle will provide a far stiffer test than the Merseysiders, but Postecoglou will need to seriously challenge the top four to be anywhere near in consideration of a satisfactory season. The early signs are encouraging, even if new signing Dominic Solanke's ankle injury is likely to keep him out. Given the Newcastle injury crises at the back to Sven Botman and the suspension of Fabian Schar, Spurs to record an impressive 3-1 victory.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Odds courtesy of Bet365 and William Hill.