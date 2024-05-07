Highlights Newcastle are in talks with Tosin Adarabioyo to strengthen their defence as star signing Sven Botman remains sidelined due to injury.

Interest in Adarabioyo is high, with Chelsea and West Ham also monitoring the situation.

Newcastle may have to sell star players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes to offset financial losses.

Injury-stricken Newcastle are in talks with Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who will become a free agent this summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. The club is exploring potential transfer targets for next season following a series of injury setbacks, particularly in defence. Newcastle's star signing, Sven Botman, has suffered an ACL injury, ruling him out for the next six to nine months.

Newcastle, currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, are unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League after a return to the competition this year. Injuries have significantly impacted the team's performances, and due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, manager Eddie Howe was unable to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle 'in talks with Adarabioyo'

In his Daily Briefing on Monday, Romano reported that Newcastle are in the race to sign Adarabioyo, previousy labelled as being "special" by manager Marco Silva:

"Talks are taking place, he’s one of the names in their list for sure, though nothing is done or agreed yet."

Chelsea are also rumoured to be in talks with the English defender, who has been left out of Silva's Premier League matchday squad for the past two weeks. Earlier this year, Adarabioyo has refused a contract extension with the London side and Fulham are already preparing for life without the 26-year-old. For the last two Premier League outings, manager Silva has relied on the Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey duo in the heart of the defence.

Romano suggests that Adarabioyo's talks with neither club have advanced so far, but many top English sides are interested in signing the former Man City player, who has been playing at Craven Cottage for the last four seasons after joining in 2020 for a fee of around £2million. West Ham are also among the potential suitors for the defender and could look for a replacement for the long-serving centre-back Angelo Ogbonna.

Star players could depart Newcastle?

Recent reports suggest that Newcastle may need to sell their star players to comply with FFP regulations, which limited significant spending this year. The club's financial accounts show a £70m loss from the 2021/22 campaign, mostly due to transfer spending in the first year of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's management of the club.

The club might have to compensate for the financial losses by selling their star players and breaking up the team that has just started to gel under Eddie Howe again. Newcastle could cash in on the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes to raise money and top clubs in Europe have been closely monitoring the situation at St. James' Park.

Before the potential summer exodus, Newcastle have found their luck in the Premier League again, winning five of their last seven matches and reigniting the fight for European competitions. In December, the team's form slumped as Newcastle lost six of their seven matches in the league and dropped from sixth to tenth in the table. Despite the absence of Sandro Tonali due to suspension and reliance on backup players due to injuries, Newcastle came back and remains on course to finish the season in the top six.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-05-24.