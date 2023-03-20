Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is expected to stay at St James' Park even if the Magpies suffer the 'blow' of not qualifying for the Champions League, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe's side went into the international break following a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, boosting their hopes of breaking back into the Premier League's top four.

Newcastle transfer news - Bruno Guimaraes

According to the Sunday Mirror, via HITC, Manchester City have expressed a strong interest in Guimaraes and are preparing to lodge an offer in the summer.

The report suggests the reigning Premier League champions are willing to offer £45million and Kalvin Phillips, who only moved to the Etihad Stadium in a big-money deal last year, for the Brazil international.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are also weighing up whether to head to Tyneside with an offer for Guimaraes when the transfer window reopens for business.

But Newcastle have been boosted in their hopes of fending off interest as O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 25-year-old is happy at St James' Park.

It has emerged that the Magpies are on the verge of tying Guimaraes down to a new long-term contract as they look to strengthen their negotiating position.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Guimaraes?

O'Rourke believes failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a missed opportunity after Newcastle have spent extensive periods of the season in the Premier League's top four.

But the journalist feels being unable to compete in Europe's elite club competition next term would not necessarily result in Guimaraes looking to move onto pastures new.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, missing out on Champions League football would be a blow for Newcastle considering how they've been up there competing for a top four place this season.

"But I don't think it will have a massive influence on Bruno Guimaraes. Obviously, players like Guimaraes want to be playing at the highest level and playing in the Champions League, but it wasn't part of Newcastle's project to be competing for the Champions League so early on in their development."

What is Guimaraes' contract situation at Newcastle?

It seems that Newcastle are already in a strong negotiating position as, according to Spotrac, Guimaraes still has more than three years to run on his £120,000-per-week contract.

As a result, the Magpies do not necessarily need to sell the midfielder, who joined in a £40million switch from Lyon last year.

That will be music to the ears of Newcastle fans, who have seen Guimaraes become a key man over the course of 45 appearances.

The South American has been pivotal at both ends of the pitch, with Sofascore data highlighting that he has scored three goals, registered as many assists and averaged 2.3 tackles per Premier League outing this season.

WhoScored have also handed Guimaraes an average match rating of 7.18 for his top flight performances, a figure only bettered by Kieran Trippier in the Newcastle camp, so keeping him on board is a priority for Howe.