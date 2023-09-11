Highlights Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe could be interested in signing Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The England international has been starved of regular game time during the early stages of the new campaign, potentially putting his Euro 2024 spot at risk.

Phillips could help to bring the best out of Sandro Tonali, who joined Newcastle in a £55million deal during the summer.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe may have a 'desire' to lure Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips to St James' Park in January and he could have upped the ante if there was a key development ahead of the summer deadline, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite spending more than £130million on fresh faces with the return of Champions League action on the horizon, the Magpies appear to have already set their sights on potential reinforcements ahead of the turn of the year.

Newcastle transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

It appears the door has opened for Newcastle to make a move for Phillips when the transfer window reopens for business as, according to i News, there is a growing likelihood that he will push for a loan move in January if he is not offered meaningful game time at Manchester City.

The report suggests the central midfielder, who was included in the England squad for the current international break despite his lack of action at club level, will be keen to bolster his hopes of bagging a Euro 2024 spot despite being determined to break into the forefront of Citizens chief Pep Guardiola's plans when the Magpies and Everton showed a willingness to offer a route out of the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

Although it is understood that Newcastle looked into acquiring Phillips on a temporary basis before the campaign got underway last month, while Liverpool also considered lodging a bid, a deal failed to come to fruition and Howe was forced to turn his attentions elsewhere.

Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old would have been a 'great signing' for the Tyneside giants as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League group stage.

Phillips has been restricted to just six minutes of action since the new season got up-and-running, while he has already been an unused substitute on five occasions, highlighting that a January exit may be on the cards if he wants to be on the England flight to Germany for Euro 2024.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Phillips?

Jacobs believes Newcastle would have tested Manchester City's resolve by launching a proposal if Phillips had hinted he was open to leaving the reigning Premier League champions during the summer window.

Although the Magpies signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Howe looking to acquire a defensive-minded midfielder in January.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Kalvin Phillips has always said that he wants to stay and fight for his place at Manchester City. That's the first thing to point out. Had he said any differently, I think we would have seen some summer suitors. Newcastle obviously brought in Tonali for big money as well, and Phillips will not have a cheap price tag despite the fact he hasn't played that regularly for Manchester City. Tonali is not quite Kalvin Phillips. He's a sort of hybrid between a No.6 and a No.8, so Newcastle may see a desire to bring in a more defensive-minded midfielder. What's also interesting about Newcastle's 4-3-3 formation is the role of Joelinton, who can play in a variety of different positions. He can take on a more defensive-minded role in the midfield in a 4-3-3."

Why Phillips is a better defensive-minded option than Tonali

Newcastle splashed out £55million, according to Sky Sports, when they recruited Tonali from AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

But tempting Phillips away from Manchester City, where he is on a contract worth £160,000-per-week, could help the Italian to thrive on Tyneside.

The former Leeds United man joined his current employers in a £45million deal last year, and statistics show he puts up better defensive numbers than Tonali, potentially allowing Newcastle's No.8 to occupy a position further up the pitch if a deal can be struck.

Kalvin Phillips and Sandro Tonali statistics across their entire careers per 90 minutes Kalvin Phillips Sandro Tonali Tackles 2.79 1.71 Tackles won 1.47 0.98 Tackles in the defensive third 1.34 0.81 Blocks 1.50 1.05 Interceptions 1.33 0.96 Clearances 2.02 0.98 All statistics according to FBref

Tonali has already shown that he would benefit from not having to play directly in front of the backline as he got his name on the scoresheet during his debut against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net 14 times and provided a further 29 assists for his teammates during the early stages of his senior club career, emphasising that he could make Newcastle even more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Acquiring Phillips could enable Howe to get the best out of Tonali, who signed a £120,000-per-week contract in order to head to St James' Park.