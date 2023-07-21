Highlights Newcastle United are close to signing Tino Livramento from Southampton for £30million

Livramento is focused on regaining fitness and game-time after a lengthy injury spell, so he may consider staying in the Championship with Southampton rather than pushing for a move.

Financial constraints have led to the potential departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who is likely to join Al-Ahli for £23 million.

Newcastle United are looking to land Tino Livramento after Harvey Barnes heads to St James' Park, but a move away from Southampton is not a foregone conclusion for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are close to making Barnes their second signing of the summer, after agreeing a £38million fee with Leicester City, but head coach Eddie Howe is seeking further fresh faces ahead of Champions League action heading back to Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news - Tino Livramento

According to The Guardian, Newcastle are close to luring Livramento away from Southampton in a £30million deal.

The report suggests the Magpies are looking to pounce after Saints suffered relegation to the Championship last season, when the full-back was restricted to just 26 minutes of Premier League action due to a long-term injury.

Newcastle were boosted in their pursuit when it emerged that Livramento's preference is to secure a move to Tyneside instead of returning to former club Chelsea, who had shown interest and contemplated taking advantage of their £40million buyback clause.

But it has been difficult for the Magpies to convince Southampton to cash in on the 20-year-old as they rejected bids worth £12million and £21million.

Saints have been in a strong negotiating position as Livramento's £8,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

However, the south coast club are in line to make a significant profit on the England under-21 international as he only cost £5million when he joined from Chelsea two years ago.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Livramento?

Jacobs understands that securing a new first-choice left-back is among Howe's priorities as he looks to freshen up his Newcastle squad.

But the journalist is aware that Livramento, who has been described as 'outstanding' by England under-21 boss Lee Carsley, will not put pressure on Southampton to agree terms with Newcastle after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Newcastle will want a left-back after Harvey Barnes. Dan Burn's starting spot is under threat, and we know that Newcastle have looked at Livramento before, in this window, but were struggling to agree a fee with Southampton.

"He won't drive his way out of the football club in quite the same way as Romeo Lavia if he gets offers from bigger clubs because Livramento has been out injured and is really focused on fitness and game-time.

"It means that he could actually still stay in the Championship and do a season with Southampton, but the Newcastle interest in Livramento has been genuine. They were just unable to agree a fee."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Newcastle?

Allan Saint-Maximin appears to have made his final appearance in a Newcastle shirt as, according to Football Insider, he has agreed lucrative terms with Al-Ahli.

The report suggests Howe was keen to keep the Frenchman on Tyneside, but Financial Fair Play constraints have resulted in a £23million move being on the verge of completion.

Newcastle's boss revealed he would be unable to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements without sanctioning the departure.

Saint-Maximin has scored 13 goals and registered a further 21 assists in 124 appearances for the Magpies, but his opportunities were limited last season.

The 26-year-old was only handed 12 Premier League starts during the 2022/23 campaign, while his solitary goal came last August.