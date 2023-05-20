Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could 'complete' his defence by luring Arsenal star Kieran Tierney to St James' Park, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Magpies on the brink of sealing Champions League qualification, Howe will be handed the opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Newcastle transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are in a strong position to sign Tierney as he is keen to move closer to his family in Scotland.

The report suggests Arsenal value the left-back at £30million, while Manchester City and Aston Villa are also monitoring his situation ahead of a potential swoop.

Sky Sports reporter Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that he feels Tierney would be a 'perfect addition' to Howe's squad on Tyneside.

It is understood that the Gunners are looking to sell up to 11 players to fund a summer spending spree, with Tierney being among those who boss Mikel Arteta is willing to offload.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position should Newcastle or any other interested parties head into discussions as the 25-year-old still has three years remaining on his £110,000-per-week contract.

What has Keith Downie said about Tierney?

Downie believes Tierney would give Newcastle extra bite in the backline as he has similar traits to captain Kieran Trippier.

The respected journalist also feels the former Celtic fan favourite would build a positive relationship with Sven Botman as the Magpies look to keep opponents at bay.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a terrier like Trippier. Having one of them at right-back and one of them at left-back would, I think, complete their defence. I think he would work perfectly alongside Botman as well."

Would Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle?

Tierney racked up 37 assists and eight goals during his time on Celtic's books, according to Transfermarkt, so it is clear that he is capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch despite his priority being to keep clean sheets.

But there is no doubt that the Scotland international, who has made more than 120 appearances for Arsenal, is also an impressive defender.

Sofascore data highlights that Tierney went into the weekend having won 79 per cent of the ground duels, on average, per Premier League fixture he has been involved in this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's £32million arrival at Arsenal last summer has seen Tierney fall down the pecking order, so Newcastle should pounce in the summer window.