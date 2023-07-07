Newcastle United have Joachim Andersen on their shortlist of targets but have been 'put off' attempting to lure the Crystal Palace star to St James' Park because of his price tag, journalist Jacque Talbot has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the £55million acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this week, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is seeking further reinforcements ahead of Champions League action returning to Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news - Joachim Andersen

According to The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons, Newcastle and another unnamed Premier League club are seriously interested in recruiting Andersen before the upcoming season gets underway.

But the respected reporter has suggested that it will be difficult to strike a deal for the Denmark international as Palace will not consider sanctioning his departure for less than £40million.

It is understood that Newcastle upped the ante in their pursuit of Andersen by lodging an enquiry last month, but Palace are in a strong negotiating position due to his contract situation.

That is because the defender's deal, which is worth £80,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

But Newcastle are hopeful that the south Londoners' push for Torino centre-half Perr Schuurs could aid their bid to reach an agreement over Andersen.

What has Jacque Talbot said about Andersen?

Talbot understands that Andersen is on Newcastle's radar as Howe looks to strengthen his defensive options heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the journalist is aware that the Magpies' interest has dwindled after being informed of the former Fulham loanee's price tag.

Talbot told GIVEMESPORT: "Andersen is certainly on the shortlist. I think his attributes emulate a lot of what Fabian Schar can do, especially with his passing ability and playing on the same side of the defence.

"But there's a Premier League tax and I think Palace have asked for a relatively sizeable amount, which they should do. Newcastle have been put off by that."

Would Andersen be a good signing for Newcastle?

FBref data highlights that Andersen could make Newcastle even more difficult for opponents to break down as he averaged a greater number of tackles and clearances per 90 minutes than Schar last season.

Statistics also show that the 6 ft 4 colossus, who has been on Palace's books since completing a £17million switch from Lyon in 2021, boasted a better pass completion ratio than the Switzerland international.

Andersen already has bags of Premier League experience, having made 97 appearances over the course of his spells with Fulham and his current employers, which will be a further attraction for Howe as he looks to build on a fruitful first full season at the helm.

According to Sofascore, the 27-year-old averaged 5.8 clearances and 1.3 tackles per top flight outing as he helped Palace to keep eight clean sheets last term.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise were the only teammates to be handed a better average match rating by WhoScored in the Eagles' camp, further emphasising that Andersen would be a shrewd addition to Newcastle's backline as they prepare to compete in the Champions League.