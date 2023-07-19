Newcastle United have identified Axel Disasi and an England international as 'two important targets' after the Monaco star has indicated he is 'open to making the move' to St James' Park, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having forked out £55million to sign Sandro Tonali earlier this month, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is seeking further fresh faces ahead of Champions League action returning to Tyneside in the fast-approaching campaign.

Newcastle transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are pushing to reach an agreement with Monaco after battling it out with Manchester United for Disasi's signature.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter suggests both Premier League sides are in talks over the central defender, who made 49 appearances last season and is valued at up to £43million.

It is understood that Newcastle have already agreed personal terms with Disasi after Howe was able to give assurances over his potential game-time at St James' Park.

But Manchester United have also held discussions with the Frenchman's representatives for a number of weeks after Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag approved a move.

Newcastle have potentially been boosted in their pursuit of Disasi as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are unlikely to bolster their backline until a departure is sanctioned.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Disasi is open to joining Newcastle as he is eager to undertake a fresh challenge in the Premier League, but the Magpies are still attempting to discover the lowest fee Monaco are willing to accept.

The Italian journalist is aware that the 25-year-old powerhouse and Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes are at the top of Howe's agenda as he seeks reinforcements.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They are waiting to understand how much Monaco really want for Axel Disasi. This is the crucial step of this story because, on the player's side, he is open to making the move to Newcastle or Manchester United.

"He wants to try this Premier League opportunity in a very clear way, so let's see how the conversation will go with Monaco.

"But Disasi and Barnes, of course in a different position, are two important targets for Newcastle." Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Newcastle?

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are optimistic of persuading Leicester into selling Barnes for less than their asking price.

The Magpies are mulling over whether to test the Championship side's resolve by tabling an opening offer worth in the region of £30million, but the Foxes are seeking £40million for the winger.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are hoping to fund a move for Barnes by selling Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al Ahli.

The report suggests Howe is keen to replace the St James' Park fans' favourite with the one-cap England man, who scored 13 goals and recorded a further three assists last season.

Although West Ham United also hold an interest in Barnes, Champions League football being on offer on Tyneside is likely to give Newcastle the edge.