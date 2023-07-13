Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will see a transfer target become 'more of a priority' if Allan Saint-Maximin seals his St James' Park departure, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are preparing for Champions League action to return to Tyneside in the upcoming campaign and, in preparation, reinforcements are being targeted.

Newcastle transfer news - Allan Saint-Maximin

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are willing to offload Saint-Maximin after he has attracted interest from big-spending Saudi Arabian sides.

The report suggests the Magpies are seeking £40million for the winger, who was restricted to just 12 starts in the Premier League last season and has additional admirers across Europe.

Although Saint-Maximin is open to moving onto pastures new, he would prefer to head to Serie A if his Newcastle career comes to an end before the summer window slams shut.

Inter Milan are keen on signing the 26-year-old after scouts were impressed during the Magpies' win over Manchester United in April, while he was also identified as a target by AC Milan earlier this year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that 'the writing is on the wall' and Saint-Maximin is expected to seal his Newcastle exit.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saint-Maximin?

Jacobs understands that Howe is eager to secure a new option on the left-wing, which will become even more vital if Saint-Maximin brings the curtain down on his Newcastle spell.

Although the Frenchman was previously described by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville as 'breathtaking', the respected journalist is aware that his departure could be on the cards after failing to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "What's clear is that Howe wants a new left-winger. It becomes more of a priority if Allan Saint-Maximin were to leave, and there is some Saudi interest there.

"There's a priority for Newcastle to bolster their attacking options. We obviously did see Alexander Isak out wide, as well as Miguel Almiron and Saint-Maximin. Let's not forget there's Anthony Gordon as well, so all of those players played in wide positions last season.

"But with Saint-Maximin, there was just not that consistency. Nor did he get as regular game-time as others."

Who are Newcastle looking to sign?

Howe has set his sights on bolstering his left-sided attacking options with the addition of Harvey Barnes and, according to The Times, a £35million move could be agreed this week.

The report suggests the Tyneside giants have moved a significant step closer to winning the race for the Leicester City wide-man, who found the back of the net 13 times last season, after engaging in fresh talks with the Championship outfit.

Leicester are resigned to having to sell Barnes, who has entered the final two years of his £40,000-per-week contract, after they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle have moved into pole position for the England international's signature, despite facing competition from the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa, and are expected to test the Foxes' resolve with an opening bid in the coming days.

Howe has also been boosted in his pursuit of Barnes as Tottenham Hotspur have pulled out of the running to strike a deal.