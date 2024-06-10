Highlights Newcastle are in talks to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.

The Magpies are considering multiple options in goal this summer, including Aaron Ramsdale.

Lloyd Kelly is set to become Newcastle's first summer signing.

Newcastle are in 'club-to-club' talks to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 21-year-old is considered a cheaper option than Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale as Newcastle look to manoeuvre around Financial Fair Play restrictions this transfer window.

According to Romano, Trafford could be an ‘easier and cheaper deal’ to make as the Magpies continue their search for fresh goalkeeping options this summer amid Nick Pope’s injury-hit season.

With Loris Karius leaving on a free transfer and Martin Dubravka also likely to depart, Newcastle are keen to add another goalkeeper in the next few months. As well as Ramsdale and Trafford, Eddie Howe’s side were also linked with talented Valencia goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to make his Euro 2024 debut with Georgia next week.

Trafford, who was praised by his former boss Vincent Kompany as ‘outstanding’, is thought to be the cheapest option of the three – Burnley are expected to ask for around £20m after their relegation to the Championship.

Trafford ‘Keen’ on Newcastle Move

Newcastle and Burnley talks ongoing

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that Trafford is keen on moving to Newcastle this summer as talks over his transfer have commenced:

“Newcastle United are in club-to-club talks to sign James Trafford from Burnley, so let’s see if they will be able to agree a deal. “Talks are ongoing, while other goalkeepers such as Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale are also appreciated by Newcastle but considered too expensive because of the Financial Fair Play situation at the club. “Trafford could be an easier deal, could be cheaper, and Newcastle consider him a very good solution. “Talks are taking place, Trafford would be keen on the move, so it’s an important one to watch for Newcastle in this transfer window.”

Trafford, who made England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024, joined Burnley less than 12 months ago in a £19m deal from Manchester City.

Despite the Clarets falling back to the Championship, the 21-year-old impressed in his debut Premier League campaign last season as he started the first 28 matches under Kompany.

James Trafford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 28 62 2

Newcastle to Make First Summer Signing

Lloyd Kelly is set to join for free

Newcastle are set to sign their first player this summer as the Magpies are nearing a deal for defender Lloyd Kelly, Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old, who spent the last five seasons at Bournemouth, saw his contract expire with the Cherries this summer and is now set to reunite with Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park.

According to Romano, Kelly is ‘99.9% a new Newcastle player’ as he looks to bounce back from an injury-hit campaign which saw him appear in just 23 league matches for Bournemouth.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-06-24.