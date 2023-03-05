Newcastle United are battling it out with some European giants to sign a Serie A star, it has been claimed.

Newcastle United could give Napoli 'a decision to make' after setting their sights on landing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at St James' Park, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

Having strengthened his attacking options with the £45million acquisition of Anthony Gordon in January, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad in the summer.

Newcastle transfer news - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Kvaratskhelia ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The report suggests reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, are mulling over whether to test Napoli's resolve even though the Georgia international could cost up to £100million.

Kvaratskhelia's current employers are in a strong negotiating position as his contract has just shy of four-and-a-half years to run, but they are still looking to fend off suitors by holding internal negotiations.

Napoli are aiming to tie the 22-year-old down to fresh terms which would see him remain with the Serie A giants until the summer of 2028.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Newcastle will find it difficult to win the race for Kvaratskhelia in the summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kvaratskhelia?

Jacobs believes Kvaratskhelia has been among the most astute signings over the last 12 months after he joined Napoli for just a fraction of his current valuation.

The respected journalist understands that Napoli are desperate to hold onto the winger, but a lucrative offer from Newcastle or another Premier League suitor could tempt them into doing business.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "He looks unstoppable at this point. He is very technical, very intelligent and very pacy, so he is exactly what a number of Premier League clubs might want.

"Napoli only paid around £8.5million and the funny thing about that is, at the time, the price was seen to be high. Now, of course, it's one of the bargains of the season.

"Napoli don't want to sell and it's as simple as that, really. But if a Premier League club comes calling, then they will have a decision to make."

Would Kvaratskhelia be an exciting signing for Newcastle?

Kvaratskhelia would be a significant upgrade on current Newcastle wide-man Allan Saint-Maximin as FBref statistics show he has averaged more goals, assists, shots, tackles and blocks per 90 minutes this season.

The Napoli talisman is enjoying a campaign to remember and is already close to reaching 30 goal contributions.

Kvaratskhelia has played an integral role in Napoli's push for the Serie A title, while his constant threat in the final third of the pitch has been key in his current employers being the division's top scorers by a considerable distance.

WhoScored have handed better average match ratings to only two teammates in the Champions League this term, further underlining that he makes an impact on big occasions.

Sofascore data highlights that Kvaratskhelia has found the back of the net every 227 minutes in Europe's elite club competition, so there is no doubt that Newcastle should pounce.

