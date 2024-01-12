Highlights Newcastle United are in the hunt for Dominic Solanke's signature after he has been prolific this season.

Bournemouth are unwilling to sell the one-cap England international despite being in line to secure a significant profit.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Solanke has been added to Newcastle's list of summer targets.

Newcastle United do not have the funds to land Dominic Solanke during the remainder of the winter transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Bournemouth star is 'absolutely on a list of potential summer targets' at St James' Park.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes may be sold to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, leading to question marks over whether there will be any fresh faces drafted in ahead of the February 1 deadline.

But Newcastle chief Eddie Howe, who has been forced to contend with Sandro Tonali being banned until the early stages of next season thanks to breaching betting regulations, is still scouring the market for potential reinforcements.

Magpies left frustrated after Solanke enquiry

Newcastle have been informed that Bournemouth will not entertain selling Solanke this month after lodging an enquiry, according to the Telegraph, but Howe is known to be a long-term admirer having previously worked with him.

The report suggests that Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola is unwilling to cash in on the striker, despite being in line to make a significant profit after he headed to the Vitality Stadium in a £19million switch from Liverpool five years ago, as fellow attackers Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although Solanke only found the back of the net four times in 46 appearances after being lured to the south coast by Howe, during his Bournemouth reign, he is enjoying a season to remember and currently sits near the top of the Premier League scoring charts as he looks to break into the England squad for Euro 2024.

Top goalscorers in the Premier League this season Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 14 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 14 Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 12 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) 11 Statistics according to the Premier League - Correct as of 12/1/2024

The 26-year-old's prolific form has resulted in his current employers seeking more than £50million after Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on his situation as they seek a cheaper alternative to Brentford marksman Ivan Toney.

Although the Gunners' interest could come as a blow to Newcastle in their pursuit, respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur sources are insistent that they will not enter the race for Solanke's signature.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to cash in if a suitor tables a bid in the coming weeks as the one-cap England international's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

The Cherries have already shown that they will resist the temptation to pocket a lucrative fee as they rejected a bid worth up to £40million during the summer, while West Ham United were also left frustrated when they headed to the Vitality Stadium with a formal approach as they looked to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Ben Jacobs - Solanke pinpointed as summer target for Newcastle

Contrary to reports, Jacobs understands that Newcastle have not upped the ante in their pursuit of Solanke by testing Bournemouth's resolve with an enquiry, but he has been added to a shortlist of potential acquisitions at the end of the campaign.

Although the reputable journalist is expecting the Magpies to be joined by domestic rivals Tottenham in the race for the former Chelsea man during the summer, a mid-season move has been ruled out and there are growing fears that he will not thrive on Tyneside.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Bournemouth sources deny Newcastle have made an enquiry for Dominic Solanke, a player Magpies boss Eddie Howe actually signed. But Solanke is absolutely on a list of potential summer targets for Newcastle. "I don't think anything is possible in January. Bournemouth will resist a sale, and Newcastle can't afford to buy now. Solanke is also thriving and stands a chance of a place at Euro 2024 on this form. It would be risky moving and disrupting his goalscoring rhythm. "I expect Newcastle, and potentially Spurs, to try for Solanke in the summer. The downside for Solanke at Newcastle is Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both play through the middle in a 4-3-3. "Maybe Howe views Solanke as a Wilson replacement but, as long as he remains at the club, Solanke might worry about his game time or being played out of his preferred position. "He has thrived in a 4-2-3-1 at Bournemouth, leading the line, and Newcastle might actually prove a tougher team, tactically speaking, to thrive in."

Magpies will snub Guimaraes proposals

Newcastle will fend off any January offers for Guimaraes after Paris Saint-Germain have become the latest side to show interest in the Brazilian midfielder, according to i News, but the reigning Ligue 1 champions are seriously considering whether to test their resolve.

The report suggests that the French giants could launch a bid before the winter transfer window slams shut as they are keen to beat the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City to the 26-year-old, who has only missed one Premier League clash this term.

Guimaraes is Newcastle's highest earner, thanks to being on a contract worth £160,000-per-week, and Eales' admission that the club are in danger of breaching spending rules will have given his suitors hope of luring him away from Tyneside.

But the Magpies will set lofty demands for the South American as they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to him penning a new five-year deal in October, having made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

Guimaraes has been on Newcastle's books since sealing a £45million switch from Lyon two years ago, and he has gone on to play a key role in the Magpies' rise, which has included qualifying for the Champions League and competing in last season's Carabao Cup final.