Newcastle United are set for a 'very, very busy' summer of spending should they secure Champions League football next season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League table on 66 points ahead of Thursday night's home game against Brighton & Hove Albion. A victory would mean Eddie Howe's side would need to win just one of their final two matches to secure a Champions League place next season.

Newcastle United transfer news

Newcastle have been linked to a host of players in the press, with Leicester City duo Youri Tielemans and James Maddison believed to be of interest regardless of which division the Foxes find themselves in next season.

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who has been a sensation in Serie A this season, has been scouted by the club ahead of the summer. So too has RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has scored five goals and notched eight assists in the Bundesliga this season. Newcastle are also reportedly interested in his teammate Amadou Haidara.

What has Romano said about Newcastle?

When asked about Newcastle's upcoming transfer window, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I think [the priority is] a winger and then we will see in the other positions. I think it's going to be a very, very busy summer. They are waiting to have the guarantee of Champions League football to understand how much they can invest and what kind of budget they will have. But Newcastle will be very busy."

Which winger should Newcastle target?

Maddison and Szoboszlai can both play out wide effectively but are not players you would typically describe as 'wingers'. Given Anthony Gordon is still yet to really make an impact since his £40 million move from Everton in January and will likely be given at least another season to impress, Howe is covered in terms of fast, direct and tricky wide players - with Alan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron also operating in that style.

This means that Maddison and Szoboszlai would both provide a different kind of threat from those positions with their passing and creativity, although you would argue that both operate best as a traditional number '10'. That might not suit Howe, however, so Szoboszlai gets the nod as he can perform on the left, through the middle and on the right, as well as typically working harder defensively for his team than Maddison.