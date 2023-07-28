Newcastle United have been involved in talks over Axel Disasi's availability, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT why there is doubt as to whether the Monaco star will head to St James' Park.

Harvey Barnes became the Magpies' latest acquisition when he sealed a £39million switch from Leicester City, but head coach Eddie Howe could bring in further reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Newcastle transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are battling it out with Premier League rivals Manchester United for Disasi's signature.

The respected journalist suggests the Tyneside giants are pushing to reach an agreement with Ligue 1 side Monaco, who are demanding up to £43million for the central defender after he made 49 appearances last season.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle have been involved in conversations with Disasi's representatives ahead of a potential switch to St James' Park.

Although it is understood that the Magpies have already agreed personal terms with the France international after Howe was able to give assurances over the game-time he would be afforded, Manchester United are refusing to accept defeat in their attempts to land him.

In fact, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has approved a move for Disasi, which has led to discussions being held with his representatives for a number of weeks.

The 25-year-old has made 187 appearances over the course of his senior club career, chipping in with 15 goals and four assists along the way.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Disasi has been identified as an option as Howe looks to bolster his backline, which has led to talks being held.

But the Italian journalist is aware that Newcastle are still contemplating whether to accelerate discussions in a bid to sign the former Reims man, leading to uncertainty over whether he will end up heading to Tyneside.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They had some contacts for Disasi, from Monaco, as an option.

"Let's see if they will decide to continue and push on that deal or maybe to go for something different. But this is the position I would keep an eye on."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Newcastle?

According to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Howe has set his sights on landing Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo before the summer window slams shut.

The report suggests the Newcastle chief has been tracking the former Roma man, who has scored five goals during his time in Turkey, but his current employers have no intention of sanctioning his departure and have rejected a bid worth close to £21.5million.

Zaniolo would not be the first Italy international to head to St James' Park this summer if the Magpies are able to persuade Galatasaray into selling him as £55million was spent on Sandro Tonali earlier this month.

It was in his homeland where Zaniolo was particularly threatening in the final third of the pitch, finding the back of the net 24 times and providing a further 18 assists during his time in a Roma shirt.

The 24-year-old won the Turkish title during his first season on Galatasaray's books, while he also clinched the Europa Conference League 12 months earlier.