Newcastle United have set their sights on landing a full-back who would be a good fit for Eddie Howe's side, it has been claimed.

Newcastle 'would be good move' for £30m Premier League star at St James' Park

Newcastle United target Kieran Tierney could complete a 'good move' by swapping Arsenal for St James' Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies splashed out £45million on Anthony Gordon in January, but head coach Eddie Howe will be handed another opportunity to freshen up his squad in the summer.

Newcastle transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are closely monitoring Tierney's situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table when the transfer window reopens.

The report suggests the left-back is valued by Arsenal at £30million and he has worked his way onto the Tyneside giants' radar as they seek a new defensive option.

It is understood that Tierney has grown frustrated by his lack of game-time at the Emirates Stadium and, as a result, he would be open to sealing a switch to Newcastle.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta refused to rule out the possibility of the 25-year-old moving onto pastures new when questioned last week, highlighting that a move could be on the cards.

Respected journalist Kaya Kaynak recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners will be open to selling Tierney if a lucrative offer is tabled.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tierney?

Taylor believes Newcastle could be the perfect destination for Tierney as he looks to return to regular action in the Premier League.

The journalist feels Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu have limited the Scotland international's prospects at Arsenal.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I know he has been linked with Newcastle. I do see that as a team that would be a good move for him. I feel like he fits what they're trying to do.

"But, ultimately, even when Zinchenko has not been fit, Tomiyasu has sometimes played ahead of him."

Would Tierney be a good signing for Newcastle?

Tierney played a key role in Arsenal's progression through to the Europa League knockout phase and was handed an 8.2 match rating by Sofascore for his eye-catching performance against Zurich earlier this season.

He scored one of his five Gunners goals in that fixture, while he has racked up a further 13 assists in 113 appearances for his current employers.

Tierney also has an abundance of Premier League experience thanks to his spell in north London, chalking up 81 outings in the competition.

Although the former Celtic man has missed close to 100 fixtures due to various injuries blighting his progress throughout his career, he would still be an impressive Newcastle signing at the right price.

The Magpies should head to the negotiating table for Tierney, who completed a £25million switch to Arsenal in August 2019.