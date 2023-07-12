Newcastle United are facing stiff competition from a Premier League rival for Leicester City star Harvey Barnes' signature as they were 'alarmed' by progress being made over the deal at St James' Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the £55million addition of Sandro Tonali earlier this month, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is seeking further reinforcements ahead of Champions League action returning to Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news - Harvey Barnes

According to The Times, Barnes' move to Newcastle has moved a significant step closer after the Magpies engaged in fresh talks with Leicester earlier this week.

The report suggests a £35million fee could be agreed for the winger, who was identified as Howe's primary target after scoring 13 goals last season, this week.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Barnes is keen to seal a switch to Newcastle.

It is understood that the Magpies have stolen a march on fellow suitors West Ham United and Aston Villa, with them being expected to table an opening bid in the coming days.

Tottenham Hotspur, who made an offer for Barnes earlier in the transfer window, have pulled out of the race for the England international's signature.

What has Dean Jones said about Barnes?

Jones understands that Newcastle are well-placed to win the race for Barnes' services despite West Ham being hopeful of hijacking the move.

The journalist believes the east Londoners were caught off-guard when it emerged that the Tyneside giants had moved into pole position to land the 25-year-old, who has been described as a 'threat' by former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The intent is fully there. Newcastle began talks at the back-end of last week to try and get this deal going.

"West Ham obviously want to be in this discussion, too. I think that they were a bit alarmed at the news that Newcastle and perhaps getting ahead of them on this one.

"But, from what I've heard, Newcastle are in a good position to sign Harvey Barnes. I also think he would be a good signing for them given the sort of valuations around it."

Could Allan Saint-Maximin leave Newcastle if Barnes joins?

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle could sell Saint-Maximin after he has attracted widespread interest ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

The report suggests the Magpies are seeking £40million for the Frenchman, who is coveted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders and clubs across Europe, and his exit could help to fund a bid for Barnes.

Saint-Maximin is open to bringing the curtain down on his Newcastle career and would prefer to head to Serie A if he moves onto pastures new.

Inter Milan are keen on signing the 26-year-old after scouts were impressed during Newcastle's win over Manchester United in April.

The San Siro-based side's arch-rivals AC Milan also identified Saint-Maximin as a target earlier this year, so a move to Italy could be on the cards.

The winger was restricted to just 12 starts in the Premier League last season, while his only goal came in the opening month of the campaign.