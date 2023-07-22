Newcastle United have a 'serious' interest in Axel Disasi and, after holding discussions with the Monaco star's representatives over a move to St James' Park, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT how advanced negotiations are.

Eddie Howe is preparing his side for the return of the Champions League to Tyneside and, having spent £55million to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this month, the Magpies chief is seeking further fresh faces.

Newcastle transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are in talks with Monaco as they look to tie up a deal for Disasi.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter suggests the Magpies are attempting to fight off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the central defender, who made 49 appearances last season, and his current employers are seeking up to £43million.

Although it is understood that Newcastle have already agreed personal terms with Disasi after Howe was able to give assurances over the game-time he would be afforded by heading to St James' Park, a switch to Old Trafford still cannot be ruled out.

That is because Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has approved a move for the France international, which has led to discussions being held with his representatives for a number of weeks.

But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are unlikely to bolster their backline until a departure is sanctioned, potentially putting Newcastle in the driving seat for Disasi's signature.

The 25-year-old has shown that he is capable of being a menace from set pieces as, despite being a centre-half, he has still scored 15 goals since his senior club career got underway.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano understands that Newcastle are eager to fight off Manchester United in their attempts to get a deal over the line for Disasi, who has shown he has leadership qualities by wearing the captain's armband for Monaco on numerous occasions.

But the Italian journalist is aware that negotiations are not at an advanced stage with the Ligue 1 side, meaning there is still plenty of work to do before the move can be rubber-stamped.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The interest is serious and they had conversations on the player's side.

"It is not something that is advanced yet, on the club side. I think this is the crucial part of the story."

What's next for Newcastle?

According to Football Insider, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney has been identified as Newcastle's first-choice left-back target.

The report suggests the Magpies are in pole position to sign the Scotland international, who was restricted to just six Premier League starts last season, despite Manchester City entering the race for his signature.

Celtic could also offer Tierney a return to Parkhead after Bhoys chief Brendan Rodgers refused to rule out the possibility of making a move.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could open the door for a transfer if the 26-year-old makes it clear he is unhappy with his lack of game-time.

But the north Londoners are seeking up to £35million and are in a strong negotiating position heading into the final weeks of the summer window thanks to Tierney's contract situation.