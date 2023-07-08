Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will be 'over the moon' after closing in on luring Leicester City star Harvey Barnes to St James' Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies completed their first piece of business earlier this week, when Sandro Tonali sealed a £55million switch from AC Milan, but another fresh face is on the cusp of heading to Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news - Harvey Barnes

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are set to make Barnes their latest acquisition and are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Leicester over the next week.

The report suggests the Magpies have stolen a march on fellow suitors West Ham United and Aston Villa and, with the winger's current employers valuing him at £40million, an opening bid is expected to be tabled in the coming days.

It is understood that West Ham were in pole position to land Barnes, but Newcastle have moved ahead of them in the race to reach an agreement after the east Londoners were keen to focus on selling Declan Rice to Arsenal first.

Respected journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT close to a month ago that the England international had moved onto Howe's radar, having suffered relegation last season.

Although Barnes found the back of the net 13 times during the 2022/23 campaign, his fine form was not enough to keep Leicester in the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Barnes?

Jones believes that Barnes will fit seamlessly into Howe's plans if his move to Newcastle comes to fruition, with the Tyneside outfit looking to move quickly after missing out on James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively.

The transfer insider feels Champions League football being on offer at St James' Park is a major attraction for the 25-year-old, while further arrivals are expected.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle’s measured approach to this window has been captivating. They landed Tonali out of the blue and, after letting deals for Maddison and Szoboszlai pass by, they are swooping for a player that fits really nicely with Eddie Howe’s vision of this team and how they progress together.

"They have been able to get the jump on West Ham here, because the Declan Rice deal dragged on almost a week longer than initially anticipated, but of course the fact they can also offer Champions League football is significant as that stage could propel him towards a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

"Newcastle fans really do have to trust the process here. The club are taking big strides to improving the level of this squad but, at the same time, the personalities and characteristics of the individuals really matter.

"Howe will be over the moon with this. He didn’t want marquee signings coming in that could have big egos, and a signing like Barnes will fit smoothly with how he wants to take the team on. This won’t be the end, I still expect Newcastle to sign two or three more after Barnes is sealed."

What's next for Newcastle?

It seems that Howe is eager to add a serial trophy-winner to his backline as, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci is on Newcastle's wishlist.

The report suggests the Turin-based giants are open to parting ways with the 36-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Bonucci has got his hands on the Serie A title on nine occasions, while he also won Euro 2020 thanks to Italy's penalty shoot-out victory over England at Wembley.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has emerged as an alternative option, but Newcastle's Premier League rivals are seeking £60million.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have been boosted in their pursuit of Tino Livramento as the Southampton right-back would prefer to head to Tyneside than former club Chelsea.