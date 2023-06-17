Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe 'would love' to lure Nicolo Barella to St James' Park as the Inter Milan star would be a 'standout signing', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies booked their place in next season's Champions League by finishing in the Premier League's top four, and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund are preparing to spend big in the transfer market.

Newcastle transfer news - Nicolo Barella

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are pushing to complete a £50million deal which would see Barella head to Tyneside this summer.

The report suggests the Italy international has been identified as a key target after Howe has set his sights on landing a new defensive midfield option.

It is understood that the Newcastle chief is an admirer of Barella, which has led to discussions being held with Inter.

But it seems the Magpies' valuation does not meet the Serie A giants' expectations as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old could cost close to £70million, while there is scepticism in Italy that a bid has been lodged.

Newcastle are not the only Premier League side showing an interest in Barella as Liverpool sent scouts to watch him in action regularly last season.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Barella?

Jacobs understands that Barella has been on Newcastle's radar for an extensive period of time, with Howe being particularly keen to strike a deal.

The respected journalist believes the central midfielder would be a game-changing signing for the Magpies as they look to build on an impressive campaign.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We've heard a lot of rumours about Newcastle moving on this. Barella is actually a player that they've looked at for quite some time, so the admiration is there.

"It's absolutely true that Eddie Howe would love a player like Barella. It would be a standout signing for Newcastle United."

Would Barella be an exciting signing for Newcastle?

Barella would certainly make Newcastle more difficult for opponents to break down as, according to WhoScored, he averaged 1.4 tackles per outing during the 2022/23 Serie A campaign.

Only three teammates achieved a better figure at the San Siro, and the Newcastle supporters would undoubtedly love the £154,000-per-week man's determined nature on the pitch.

In fact, former Inter boss Antonio Conte has previously described Barella as a 'warrior' thanks to his aggressive performances.

But the Italian is also capable of contributing in the final third of the pitch, having chalked up 64 goal contributions in Inter's colours.

Although Barella was unable to secure the Champions League trophy last weekend, he has clinched an abundance of silverware for club and country, so his winning mentality would be a huge asset at Newcastle.