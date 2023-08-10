Highlights Newcastle United have enjoyed a positive transfer window and have made key signings including Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento.

The club is still looking to make more deals before the window closes, with Joachim Andersen, Harvey Barnes, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being potential targets.

Journalists believe that Andersen would be a great addition to Newcastle's defense, Barnes fits well into Eddie Howe's plans, and it would take an astronomical fee for Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have enjoyed a positive transfer window and given they are marking next season with a return to the Champions League, the St James’ Park faithful will be grateful.

However, it seems as if the Magpies are not done yet as they are still eyeing a couple more deals before the window slams shut on September 1.

First off was Sandro Tonali, formerly of AC Milan, who put pen to paper for a five-year deal worth a reported £55m, with the English stalwarts to become their marquee signing of the summer.

Next on the club’s agenda was the addition of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, who the club forked out £39m for, as they hope he can transcend his 13-goal domestic season from 2022/23 into the colours of black and white.

Most recently, Newcastle completed the £40m signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton, per The Athletic, despite the 20-year-old full-back making just two appearances for the now-Championship outfit last term, albeit through an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Journalis Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Champions League returners' business so far this summer had been ‘underwhelming’ – but, in fairness, that was before the singing of Livramento.

Now, three journalists have informed GIVEMESPORT of the latest transfer-related Newcastle updates, including two potential incomings, while one journalist heaps praise on Barnes.

Joachim Andersen

Defensively, Newcastle were as sound as they came in the Premier League last season as they conceded the joint-fewest goals alongside Manchester City.

With Fabian Schar now the wrong side of 30, however, the club are eyeing Joachim Andersen, who is four years his junior, as his replacement.

In mid-July, The Sun claimed that Newcastle were poised to square up with Tottenham Hotspur for the Danish centre-back, though the latter’s deal with Micky van de Ven means their interest would have cooled.

That same report did state that Crystal Palace would demand a lofty fee of £50m for his signature, which may deter Howe and his team from tabling a genuine proposal.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor claims that, although Newcastle are unlikely to meet Palace’s £50m-rated valuation, he would be a superb acquisition in the north-east.

“I think that is where they should be looking. That kind of gem that’s not going to be signed by the top six clubs, but someone who could come in, and everyone would say, 'I don’t know why others didn’t go in for him'. Newcastle have done that a few times, like with Bruno Guimaraes.

“Even some of the players that they’ve got now like Joelinton who is suddenly rated by everyone. I think that’s the kind of situation that Andersen could present that if he went to Newcastle, he would grow in stature. At the same, they obviously do have Sven Botman as well, and I think Fabian Schar is probably the one that needs to be replaced.

“But I don’t see Crystal Palace selling unless they receive about £50m.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT, as well, that Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will be ‘absolutely delighted’ to retain Andersen past the current window.

Harvey Barnes

After Leicester City succumbed to the drop last season, it was always going to be a challenge to keep hold of some of their brightest stars – Barnes included.

And in the case of the Englishman, it was Newcastle who decided to swoop in and benefit from the Foxes’ relegation woes for the fair price of £39m.

Alongside James Maddison, Barnes acted as one of his former employer’s main creators in the final third and his goal return highlights just that, seeing as he racked up 13 goals in 2022/23.

Despite becoming one of the club’s most expensive signings in their long, rich history, the two goals during Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Villarreal in a pre-season meeting will put many minds at rest.

He will look to hit the ground running in Newcastle’s busy schedule ahead and will hopefully flourish on the biggest stage of all: the Champions League.

While he’s not one of the flashy names that was floated around Europe’s top clubs this summer, the addition is astute and is ‘probably better than bringing in a marquee signing’.

That’s according to transfer specialist Dean Jones, who suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Barnes fits into Eddie Howe’s on-field blueprint and dressing room environment like a glove.

“He’s one of the most expensive signings in their history, but he’s also right on brand with what Eddie Howe would have been hoping for when Newcastle set out to recruit this summer. He fits so well with the gradual raise in levels of this squad and at this stage it’s probably better than bringing in a marquee signing in that position that could change the balance and feel-good factor in a dressing room. I think it’s a smart signing, I really expect him to do well.”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia established himself as one of football’s hottest prospects last campaign after recording an impressive 14 goals and 17 assists across all competitions in a rampant Napoli side last season.

According to Italian publication Correire dello Sport, Newcastle made a proposal around the €100m mark for his services back in July.

It was just last summer that Napoli forked out a measly £8.6m to Georgian club Dinamo Batuni for the ace and will now bring in a lofty profit should the two ever part ways.

To attest to how promising he is, Chelsea and Liverpool were monitoring his situation closely, according to The Evening Standard, and were quoted £86m back in November 2022.

Pep Guardiola has also taken a serious interest in the winger, as reported by Manchester Evening News, though no formal bid has been tabled.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal were willing to rival Newcastle for his signature, with the former believing their pursuit could be given a boost by their existing relationship with Napoli’s new sporting director, Mauro Meluso.

However, it’s understood that Kvaratskhelia is valued at an eye-watering fee of £140m, according to Football Insider, and it makes sense considering the reigning Serie A champions do not wish to offload their blistering Georgia international.

On the talented 22-year-old, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that it would take an ‘astronomical fee’ to see him leave Naples this summer.

“With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, I think that Napoli would only sell for an astronomical fee. Let’s not forget that he only joined at the beginning of last season, so he’s not desperate to leave.

“And I think a very likely scenario at the end of all of this will just be a new deal on improved terms for Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, so don’t rule out him staying.”