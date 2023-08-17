Newcastle United are 'advancing' in their pursuit of Chelsea talent Lewis Hall and a move to St James' Park could develop in the coming hours, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having spent more than £130million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has set his sights on securing more additions ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Newcastle transfer news - Lewis Hall

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Hall for an initial fee of £28million as Howe looks to bolster his options.

The report suggests Chelsea were initially willing to send their academy graduate out on loan, having made 12 appearances after breaking into the first-team picture, but they turned their attentions towards a permanent sale after further big-money arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are open to sanctioning Hall's move to Newcastle after slapping a £30million price tag on him with the September 1 deadline looming.

Although Crystal Palace were keen to sign the left-back on loan, the England under-19 international is favouring a switch to St James' Park due to being a boyhood Magpies fan and the opportunity to compete in the Champions League.

Chelsea's change of stance comes just a matter of days after Hall penned a new six-year contract which includes an option to be extended by another 12 months.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Hall?

Contrary to reports, Jacobs understands that Newcastle are still negotiating with Chelsea as they look to get a deal over the line for Hall.

However, the respected journalist is expecting developments over where the 18-year-old's long-term future lies in the coming hours.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Lewis Hall is advancing, as of Thursday morning. Sources indicate it's not 100% agreed yet, but that may change throughout the course of today.

"It's an interesting one because Hall had signed a six-plus-one-year extension at Chelsea recently, but now he could leave.

"Perhaps that's an indication that Chelsea just feel, should they agree a deal, the money is too good to turn down."

What's next for Newcastle?

It appears that Newcastle are set to be beaten to the signing of Lille's Carlos Baleba as, according to MailOnline, Brighton & Hove Albion are in discussions over a £15million deal.

The report suggests the Magpies, AC Milan, Juventus, Monaco and Liverpool have also been chasing the defensive midfielder, but Roberto De Zerbi's side are now in pole position.

Despite the uncertainty over where Baleba's future lies, he started Ligue 1 side Lille's season-opening draw with Nice earlier this month.

The French outfit are in a strong negotiating position and not necessarily under pressure to sanction the Cameroonian's exit as he has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket less than £1,500-per-week.

Brighton set their sights on beating the likes of Newcastle to Baleba's acquisition after Moises Caicedo sealed a British-record £115million switch to Chelsea earlier this week.

The 19-year-old has made 22 senior appearances and provided two assists since progressing through the youth ranks at Lille.