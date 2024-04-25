Highlights Newcastle United are considering moves for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly on free transfers this summer.

The defensive duo see their current deals expire in June, piquing the Magpies' attention.

Newcastle must be conservative in the transfer market to remain within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle United are looking at signing Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly on free transfers this summer at St. James' Park, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints the latter will be more willing to make the move north.

The Magpies have endured a difficult 2023/24 season but could still ensure qualification for continental competition in the final weeks of the Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe's side must be mindful of remaining compliant with profit and sustainability regulations as they look to avoid being sanctioned and deducted points for their spending. Adarabioyo and Kelly both see their contracts expire with their current clubs this summer.

Newcastle Interested in Adarabioyo and Kelly

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are likely to approach the 2024 summer transfer window conservatively after heavy spending over the past two years. The journalist has claimed that Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly have been lined up as potential budget options to bolster their defence.

In March, Adarabioyo was linked with a move to Liverpool. Fulham are keen on extending the £40,000 per-week earner's contract to avoid losing him for free this summer and will continue to enter talks with the centre-back as they look to keep hold of one of their key players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adarabioyo and Kelly have made a combined 128 Premier League career appearances.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Kelly is open to making the move to St. James' Park this summer. The 25-year-old defender, who earns a weekly wage of £30,000, has proven to be a versatile option in the Cherries backline, playing anywhere across a back three or four.

Tosin Adarabioyo vs Lloyd Kelly - 2023/24 Premier League stats Tosin Adarabioyo Lloyd Kelly Appearances 18(2) 15(4) Minutes 1617 1363 Tackles per game 1.1 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.3 0.5 Clearances per game 4 2.6 Overall rating 6.80 6.39

Ben Jacobs - Adarabioyo 'Quite Happy in London', With Kelly Open to Newcastle Move

Jacobs has indicated that Adarabioyo is 'quite happy' in London and there have been no signs necessarily hinting that he would join Newcastle should an offer from the Magpies arrive. However, the journalist reaffirms Kelly, once dubbed "incredible" by former boss Gary O'Neil, is open to a move to the North East when his contract at Bournemouth expires this summer. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“We don't know yet where Adarabioyo's head lies. I've always been told that he's quite happy in London, and Fulham will push to get him to extend. So that one's not a given, and there's not yet any indication whether he would pick Newcastle should an offer arrive. "With Kelly, I am told that he's open to moving to Newcastle. So, there's a fair chance that Newcastle will get one of those two. If the opportunity presents itself to get both, then I think they will be able to move for both of them without worrying about overbuying in one area or the financial or wage situation. I think both of them will be within a budget if, as I say, the opportunity presents itself.”

Arsenal 'Like' Bruno Guimaraes Ahead of Summer Move

Newcastle's need to remain inside the Premier League's profit and sustainability threshold may result in them selling one of their star players this summer. The Magpies have potential assets such as Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, and Joelinton that could be shown the door to raise funds.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has recently revealed that Arsenal 'like' Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 26-year-old has established himself as the face of the Saudi Public Investment Fund's early days at St. James' Park, having been the marquee arrival of their first transfer window in the winter of 2022. However, the Brazil international has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and has a release clause that can be activated for £100m.

All statitsics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 24-02-24.