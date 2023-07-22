Newcastle United hold a 'long-standing interest' in Kieran Tierney and they will look to lure the Arsenal star to St James' Park after a key development, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Eddie Howe has bolstered his options in midfield, which began with the £55million acquisition of Sandro Tonali, the Magpies' head coach has set his sights on bringing in defensive reinforcements.

Newcastle transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to Football Insider, Tierney has been identified as Newcastle's first-choice left-back target ahead of Champions League action returning to Tyneside in the forthcoming campaign.

The report suggests the Magpies are in pole position to sign the Scotland international, who was restricted to just six Premier League starts after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal last season, despite Manchester City entering the race for his signature.

Celtic could also offer Tierney a route back to his boyhood club after Brendan Rodgers refused to rule out the possibility of a Parkhead return being sealed.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could open the door for a transfer if the 26-year-old makes it clear he is unhappy with his lack of game-time.

But the north Londoners are seeking up to £35million and are in a strong negotiating position heading into the final weeks of the summer window.

That is because Tierney still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £110,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Tierney?

Jacobs understands that Newcastle are long-term admirers of Tierney, who is preparing to hold crunch talks with Arsenal over his future.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Magpies will test Arsenal's resolve if the defender, who has made 123 appearances since heading to the capital, decides he is ready for a fresh challenge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Kieran Tierney is one to watch as far as left-backs are concerned at Newcastle. There's been a long-standing interest.

"Arsenal have to understand whether Tierney is happy with his diminished game-time and prepared to stay at the club or, alternatively, would like to go somewhere where he might be a starting left-back.

"Until the player decides, Newcastle won't move in any kind of concrete sense. But there's also a possibility that Tierney is available in the market.

"I would expect Newcastle to move for a left-back because there's a starting spot potentially available even though Dan Burn is liked and popular at the football club."

What's next for Newcastle?

Tierney's arrival at Newcastle could allow fellow left-back Jamal Lewis to head onto pastures new, with MailOnline revealing that Watford are keen to take him on loan for the upcoming season.

The report suggests the 25-year-old, who sealed a £15million switch from Norwich City in September 2020, does not feature in Howe's plans after he was omitted from the Magpies' Premier League squad for the second half of last term.

Lewis has not been handed a top flight start since December 2021, but Watford are looking to offer him a chance to rediscover his best form in the Championship.

The Northern Ireland international has entered the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract at St James' Park, so a temporary move could allow him to boost his price tag ahead of a potential permanent departure next year.