Highlights Newcastle United could look to raid arch-rivals Sunderland when the transfer window reopnes as Chris Rigg's situation is being monitored.

The 16-year-old has already broken a number of records during the early stages of the new campaign.

Newcastle may face competition from Manchester United for Rigg's signature if a move away from the Stadium of Light is on the cards.

Newcastle United making a move to lure teenage talent Chris Rigg away from arch-rivals Sunderland is 'one to watch' after a key development at St James' Park, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Magpies spent more than £130million during the summer transfer window, head coach Eddie Howe appears to have already set his sights on potential January acquisitions.

Newcastle transfer news - Chris Rigg

According to i News, Rigg has been the subject of intense interest from Newcastle and Premier League rivals Manchester United after he has already shown he has a bright future ahead of him.

The report suggests the central midfielder has similar traits to Jordan Henderson, who also came through Sunderland's youth ranks before joining Liverpool in a £20million deal, while his family have remained Magpies supporters despite his rise on Wearside.

Rigg has broken a host of records during the early stages of the new campaign, including becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Black Cats' history and the Carabao Cup when he netted during a second round defeat to Crewe Alexandra last month.

The 16-year-old went into the international break with another accolade to his name thanks to being on target during the 5-0 thumping of Southampton, allowing him to become Sunderland's most youthful league goalscorer.

Rigg has shown that he is capable of being a potent force from the middle of the park as, over the course of the first 122 minutes of senior action, he has got on the scoresheet twice.

But the England under-17 international was on Newcastle's radar before his rich vein of form as they also explored the possibility of raiding Sunderland for his services in a £2.5million deal 12 months ago, only for him to remain at the Stadium of Light.

League Cup's youngest goalscorers of all-time Chris Rigg (Sunderland v Crewe Alexandra) 16 years 1 month 21 days Connor Wickham (Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town) 16 years 4 months 11 days Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers) 16 years 6 months 28 days Jack Wilshere (Arsenal v Sheffield United) 16 years 8 months 22 days Wayne Rooney (Wrexham v Everton) 16 years 11 months 7 days All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rigg?

Jacobs believes it is worth keeping an eye on Newcastle's links to Rigg because Howe has already shown in recent transfer windows that he is keen to acquire up-and-coming talent.

The respected journalist is aware that the Tyneside giants are monitoring the hot prospect's situation ahead of potentially testing Sunderland's resolve at the turn of the year.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's one to watch, for sure. Even though he is at Sunderland, a vast proportion of his family are all Newcastle fans as well. I think that one could be one to watch in January. Newcastle are concurrently planning for their future as well as the present. Garang Kuol is a good example and so is Harrison Ashby, who West Ham simply didn't want to lose. Newcastle have made a few moves for young players in the market and beaten rivals to them. Rigg is seen as one of the top midfield prospects in the country and he is also only 16 years of age at the moment. He scored against Southampton last weekend. When he got that goal, he also became Sunderland's youngest ever league scorer. But he needs minutes and time to develop as well, so the player side won't want to rush into anything. However, there's absolutely no doubt that Newcastle are keeping tabs, and I would say that is exactly the same for Manchester United as well."

Read more: Four Sunderland academy products set to become future stars

Who else has joined Newcastle from arch-rivals Sunderland?

Jack Colback became the first player since Lionel Perez in 1998, according to BBC Sport, to swap Sunderland for Newcastle when he completed the switch nine years ago.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder - who went on to make 102 appearances for the Magpies - joined more than 50 others in featuring for both clubs, but the move did not go down well on Wearside.

Having seen Colback progress through their youth system, Sunderland conceded seeing Colback join their arch-rivals left a 'bitter taste', particularly as they were unable to recoup a fee.

West Ham United and Aston Villa had also been in the hunt for the ex-England under-20 international's signature, with him even turning down a £50,000-per-week contract with the east Londoners, but he chose to cross the divide instead.

Newcastle pounced after Colback had showed plenty of promise since breaking into Sunderland's first-team, where he registered 12 goal contributions in 135 outings.

Chris Waddle is also among the eye-catching names to have been involved for both Tyne and Wear clubs, although the majority of his appearances came in the black and white colours of the Magpies.