Highlights Newcastle United may attempt to secure Phil Giles' services as they aim to fill the sporting director void left by Dan Ashworth being placed on gardening leave.

The Brentford director of football is a boyhood Magpies fan and has worked his way onto the Public Investment Fund's radar.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Newcastle making a move for Giles as they consider their future plans.

Newcastle United attempting to land Phil Giles is one to 'keep an eye on' as the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund seek a Dan Ashworth replacement, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Brentford director of football could fit the bill as the Magpies look to make St James' Park a regular venue for Champions League action.

Although the Tyneside giants returned to Europe's elite club competition for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign earlier this season, after head coach Eddie Howe led his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League last term, they were unable to progress from a group which also contained Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Underwhelming results have resulted in Newcastle struggling to challenge for an immediate return to the Champions League, and the hierarchy have suffered a further blow as sporting director Dan Ashworth informed them of his wish to head to Manchester United, resulting in him being placed on gardening leave.

Boyhood Magpies Fan Giles Considered by Public Investment Fund

Giles has emerged as a possible candidate to succeed Ashworth in the sporting director role at Newcastle, according to i News, and the Public Investment Fund are expected to make the final decision over who to target after allowing headhunters Nolan Partners to make the key call when they were last seeking a new recruitment chief.

The report suggests that the 48-year-old has caught the Tyneside outfit's eye thanks to doing an impressive job at Brentford, having initially been appointed as the west London outfit's co-director of football alongside Rasmus Ankersen in May 2015, and they are aware that he is a boyhood Magpies fan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The top 31 most expensive signings in Brentford's entire history have come since Phil Giles has been overseeing recruitment at the club

But it is understood that Newcastle have identified Paul Mitchell as their leading candidate, having assessed numerous contenders, and they are keen to fast-track Ashworth's St James' Park exit as they do not want to find themselves in a position where they have two sporting directors on the payroll.

The Magpies have informed Manchester United that they will have to fork out a compensation package worth £21million if they want to secure Ashworth's services ahead of his gardening leave being due to end in January 2026, but the two clubs have made progress in discussions.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that chief executive Darren Eales will play a pivotal role in putting Newcastle's plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, but the Public Investment Fund have been working around the clock in a bid to recruit a new sporting director.

Tiago Pinto is seeking a fresh challenge after walking away from Serie A heavyweights Roma, and he has publicly admitted that he would be interested in succeeding Ashworth as Sir Bobby Robson's association with Newcastle has resulted in him keeping tabs on the club's progress for a number of years.

Ben Jacobs - Giles Capable of Building on Newcastle Success Under Ashworth

Although Jacobs understands that Newcastle have not earmarked a first-choice candidate to replace Ashworth, he has refused to rule out the possibility of the Public Investment Fund attempting to raid Premier League rivals Brentford for Giles after being made aware that he and his family are Magpies supporters.

The reputable journalist believes that the Bees' recruitment chief would be an ideal choice as he would follow in Ashworth's footsteps by joining from a club which works on a modest budget and identifies up-and-coming talent, which could benefit the Magpies as they aim to become Champions League regulars.

When asked whether Mitchell is in pole position to become Newcastle's sporting director, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Newcastle are still searching for a new sporting director, and that is why there are a range of candidates. "I think Phil Giles is the other name to keep an eye on. He is at Brentford, but he and his whole family are big Newcastle fans. "When you look at the Newcastle recruitment, I think the clue is in Dan Ashworth. Newcastle went to Brighton, not only because their model is one of the best in the business, but it is a well-run club. Brighton know how to find young talent and, at times, work within financial constraints. "Newcastle are a massive club. If they get Champions League qualification season-on-season, things might change. But, right now, the Newcastle model requires ambition and the ability to unearth talent while working on much more of a shoestring compared to some of the other big clubs contending for European football and the Champions League."

Mancini Eyed as Possible Howe Replacement

Saudi Arabia boss Roberto Mancini has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Howe in the Newcastle dugout, according to HITC, as the Public Investment Fund have started making checks on possible successors after growing concerned by struggling to secure European qualification.

The report suggests that the Italian tactician - who won the Premier League title, FA Cup and Community Shield during a spell in charge of Manchester City - already has strong links to the Magpies' hierarchy as it is understood that they helped to finalise the appointment in his current role.

Reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mancini fits the bill to move into the Newcastle hot-seat as his Saudi Arabian connections make him an obvious contender, while he has an impressive track record over the course of his managerial career, and statistics highlight that he has a better points-per-game ratio than Howe in the English top flight.

Roberto Mancini's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Eddie Howe Roberto Mancini Eddie Howe Matches 133 283 Won 82 100 Drawn 27 66 Lost 24 117 Goals for 255 400 Goals against 111 449 Points-per-game 2.05 1.29 Statistics correct as of 17/03/2024

Newcastle are also showing interest in Julian Nagelsmann, who shares the same agency as central defender Fabian Schar and is due to vacate his Germany head coach role at the conclusion of Euro 2024, although the former Bayern Munich chief has not made a final decision on whether to return to club management.

It has emerged that the Magpies will also look to interview Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim if they decide a managerial change is needed in the summer, having grown concerned by recent results and performances under Howe's guidance.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt