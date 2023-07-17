Newcastle United are 'optimistic' of sealing Harvey Barnes' move to St James' Park for a smaller fee than Leicester City's demands for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the return of Champions League action on the horizon, thanks to finishing in the Premier League's top four last season, Magpies boss Eddie Howe is scouring the market for reinforcements.

Newcastle transfer news - Harvey Barnes

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are hoping to fund a move for Barnes by selling Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

The report suggests Howe is keen to replace the Frenchman with Leicester's talisman, who scored 13 goals and recorded a further three assists last season.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Barnes, 25, could seal a switch to Tyneside in the coming days as he has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle.

But West Ham United remain keen on signing the one-cap England international and could make their move as the Magpies have not lodged a bid at this stage.

It is understood that Newcastle are mulling over whether to test Leicester's resolve by tabling an opening offer worth in the region of £30million, but the Foxes are seeking £40million for Barnes.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Barnes?

Jacobs believes Newcastle are increasingly confident of signing Barnes for less than his price tag after Leicester showed they are willing to lower their demands when they sold James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The respected journalist is aware that Howe and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are eager to reach an agreement with the Championship side, but a formal offer has not been launched for the £100,000-per-week man yet.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that Newcastle feel like if James Maddison - who Leicester wanted £60million for - only went for £40million plus add-ons, that Harvey Barnes should be cheaper than Leicester are asking for as well.

"Now we have to wait for the formal offer to arrive. Newcastle are optimistic that they can get a deal done but, until they place that first offer, the picture won't be clearer."

Read the latest transfer rumours, gossip and done deals

What's next for Newcastle?

According to Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle have launched a £81.5million bid for Napoli wide-man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The report suggests the Magpies are still awaiting a response from the Serie A title winners, where the Georgia international has racked up 31 goal contributions in 43 appearances.

Newcastle have already raided the Italian top flight since the transfer window opened for business, with Sandro Tonali arriving at St James' Park after a £55million deal was struck with AC Milan.

But Napoli are not under pressure to sell Kvaratskhelia as his contract, which is worth just over £25,000-per-week, still has four years to run.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have held discussions over a potential move for Juventus central defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The 36-year-old has been put on the market by the Turin-based giants as he does not feature in head coach Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bonucci would be a 'captivating' signing as Newcastle gear up for Champions League action.