The transformation of Newcastle United Football Club since the Saudi takeover back in October 2021 has been simply astounding.

With the club edging ever closer to securing a spot in next season’s Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 season, they are now already looking ahead to the summer with their hands deep in their pockets ready to spend, spend, spend, and further strengthen a squad already with so much depth.

In hindsight, the hiring of Eddie Howe as manager was a genius move, and although it was widely viewed that he was a great coach, nobody could foresee how impactful he would be, transforming the club to be a top four contender, with largely the same squad that was struggling at the bottom end of the table when he took over the managerial reins in November 2021.

The incredible transformation of Newcastle United

With just over a year in charge, and a few transfer windows under his belt, Newcastle have slowly but surely made additions in all areas of the pitch to solidify themselves as one of the Premier League’s top clubs this season.

With the likes of shot-stopper Nick Pope and the ever-consistent Kieran Trippier in defence, centre-piece Bruno Guimarães, and young forwards in Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, Eddie Howe’s squad is becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Howe has since elevated the overall atmosphere at the club, and Newcastle made their first cup final in 60 years, however, they ultimately came up short to a stacked Manchester United squad.

What are Newcastle United's summer transfer plans?

It is looking ever likely that Newcastle are about to go big in the summer transfer window, and it appears that they already know who they will be chasing the signatures of, according to a new report from The Mirror.

Napoli and South Korean international defender Kim Min-jae, 26, is being touted as one of the next biggest prospects in European football, with a whole host of top clubs interested in claiming his signature. He is thought to prefer a move to England if he were to leave Napoli, and could be available for as little as £40m.

Another player on Newcastle’s list is Arsenal creative left-back Kieran Tierney, who has struggled for minutes this season due to the arrival of former Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Two players who seem to always be the hot topics of conversation in the most recent transfer windows are England’s Declan Rice and James Maddison.

On paper, the West Ham captain would seemingly make a seamless transition into Newcastle’s starting XI and offer protection to Newcastle’s back line, while ultimately giving more creative freedom to the likes of Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães, who would be able to move into the no 8 role going forward. This is a particular area of need for Howe and his squad, as Guimarães has largely occupied that ‘no 6’ role for most of the season.

Furthermore, with his creative flare on the ball, the midfield maestro in James Maddison would offer a new dimension in Newcastle’s attack and is certainly someone who can be a difference maker in any given game.

With Leicester currently in a relegation battle and looking ever-likely to go down, it may be that if their worst nightmare was to come true, then a lot of their squad, including Maddison, would be available at a great price in today’s transfer market.

Newcastle also have their eyes on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Kalvin Phillips, and Conor Gallagher as alternative options, as do many other Premier League and European clubs.

If Newcastle were to sign all four ‘elite signings’ at the top of their list in this year’s summer transfer window, then it may well be that Newcastle will be challenging the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United again next season, but this time, for the Premier League title.