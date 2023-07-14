Newcastle United are 'progressing' in their pursuit of Leicester City star Harvey Barnes despite potentially facing a stumbling block when it comes to getting the St James' Park deal over the line, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have already splashed the cash since the transfer window opened for business, with Sandro Tonali sealing a £55million switch from AC Milan, but head coach Eddie Howe is seeking further reinforcements.

Newcastle transfer news - Harvey Barnes

According to MailOnline, Newcastle are mulling over whether to test Leicester's resolve by lodging an opening bid worth in the region of £30million for Barnes.

But the report suggests the Foxes are holding out for in excess of £40million and discussions are ongoing over the winger, who has scored 35 goals over the course of his Premier League career.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are in a good position to acquire Barnes, who appears destined to leave the King Power Stadium after Leicester's relegation to the Championship.

The Magpies have raced ahead of fellow suitors West Ham United and Aston Villa in the battle for the 25-year-old's signature.

Although Tottenham Hotspur attempted to strike a deal by launching a £50million joint bid for Barnes and James Maddison last month, he has remained in the East Midlands for now.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Barnes?

Jacobs understands that Newcastle are edging towards making Barnes their latest signing after holding productive discussions with Leicester.

But the respected journalist believes the Tyneside giants may struggle to tempt the Foxes into lowering their asking price as the England international is also being coveted by West Ham and Villa.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Things are progressing. The Newcastle position has been to make sure that they get value on this.

"Leicester want about £40million and they can push for that number because, over the last month or so, they've had interest from quite a lot of clubs.

"Although Tottenham's interest has ended because Manor Solomon has come in, West Ham and Aston Villa have also looked at making a move. Leicester feel like they can get quite a good price for Barnes."

What's next for Newcastle?

It appears that Howe is eager to bolster his defensive options as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are exploring a deal for Monaco's Axel Disasi.

The Italian journalist suggests the Magpies will make contact with the Ligue 1 outfit after already holding discussions with the Frenchman's representatives over a potential move to St James' Park.

It is understood that Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Disasi, but Monaco are seeking up to £43million.

Meanwhile, ahead of a return to Champions League action in the upcoming campaign, the Tynesiders are the favourites to land Kieran Tierney after the Arsenal left-back has been put on the market for £35million.

However, the Scotland international has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to boyhood club Celtic on a season-long loan, meaning a switch to Newcastle is not a foregone conclusion at this stage.