A Newcastle United academy graduate has failed to make the grade on Tyneside, it has been claimed.

Newcastle United have been left in a 'disappointing' situation as academy graduate Matty Longstaff has failed to 'make the grade' at St James' Park, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe, whose side agonisingly missed out on silverware when they lost the Carabao Cup final 2-0 against Manchester United last weekend, will be handed an opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Newcastle transfer news - Matty Longstaff

According to Football Insider, Longstaff is set to leave Newcastle in the coming months as his current employers are not intending to put a new contract on the table.

The report suggests the central midfielder sees his future as being away from Tyneside, leading to interest from clubs competing in the Championship and League One.

Longstaff entered the final six months of his Newcastle deal, which is worth £24,000-per-week, at the turn of the year and it appears he has already made his final appearance in the famous black and white shirt.

That is because the 22-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on loan with League Two outfit Colchester United, leading to him needing to be stretchered off on Boxing Day.

Having moved onto the treatment table, Longstaff's temporary move to the Essex outfit was cut short and he returned to Newcastle earlier this year to begin his rehabilitation period.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Longstaff?

O'Rourke believes Newcastle and Longstaff will be downbeat after he has failed to make a major impact in the first-team despite being tipped for a bright future.

The journalist feels a move away from St James' Park would be best for all parties as the former England under-20 international looks to get his career back on track.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport: "It's a difficult one. It'll obviously be disappointing for everybody involved to see a local player who has come through the ranks and seemed like he had a bright future ahead of him not make the grade in the end at Newcastle United.

"I don't think there's any blame apportioned to anybody in particular. Sometimes, these things don't work out and issues that we don't know about may have affected the player as well."

Should Newcastle allow Longstaff to become a free agent?

There is no doubt that Longstaff has made an impact when he has been able to feature for Newcastle as, according to Transfermarkt, he has scored three goals in 20 appearances.

In fact, then-Magpies boss Steve Bruce admitted he had 'never witnessed any better' Premier League debut performances after the up-and-coming talent scored the winner against Manchester United in October 2019.

But injuries have wreaked havoc during the early stages of Longstaff's career and his latest setback will result in him being out of action for close to 300 days due to various problems since breaking into Newcastle's senior squad.

Sofascore statistics show the Magpies' youth product averaged 2.3 tackles per League Two outing during his loan spell with Colchester, but it is difficult to see a pathway through to Howe's preferred starting line-up after he returns to contention.

With the likes of Bruno Guimaraes becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet since making the £40million switch from Lyon last year, Longstaff's game-time will be limited and moving on would be best for all parties.

