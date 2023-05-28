Newcastle United are holding talks with Leicester City as they look to lure James Maddison to St James' Park, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.Eddie Howe has led the Magpies to Champions League qualification and, as a result, will be looking to splash the cash when the transfer window reopens.

Newcastle transfer news - James Maddison

According to i News, Maddison has been identified as a leading target by Newcastle boss Howe, whose transfer budget will be significantly improved after booking a place in Europe's elite club competition.The report suggests the England international is a long-term target and Leicester are looking to cash in on their talisman.Maddison is set to enter the final 12 months of his £110,000-per-week contract, resulting in the Foxes being willing to entertain offers.Newcastle failed with two proposals worth up to £50million last summer, while they opted against meeting Leicester's £60million demands for the creative midfielder.But the Tyneside giants are not the only side showing an interest as Arsenal are mulling over whether to make a move, while CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison could have his head turned by Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Maddison?

Galetti understands that Howe is eager to bring in midfield reinforcements ahead of Newcastle competing in the Champions League next season.The respected journalist is aware that the Magpies are already in discussions over Maddison's availability, while negotiations could go up a notch.Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle, after their qualification for next season's Champions League, want to strengthen every role of their squad starting from the midfield."After their attempt in January, they might be a side still working to sign James Maddison in the summer. The talks between Newcastle and Leicester are in progress, well underway. Relegation to the Championship for the Foxes could speed up things."

Would Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle?

Despite Leicester's struggles throughout the season, Transfermarkt statistics show that Maddison went into the final day having scored 10 goals and registered a further nine assists in 29 Premier League appearances.The 26-year-old's form resulted in him being included in England's squad for last year's World Cup and, although he did not get any game-time in Qatar, it emphasised how he has caught the eye.Sofascore data highlights that Maddison had been averaging 2.3 key passes per top flight outing this term, ahead of facing West Ham United on Sunday, and the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would thrive off that service.The former Norwich City man has also clinched the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time on Leicester's books, which will be attractive to Howe as he looks to end Newcastle's trophy drought.Maddison, who has racked up close to 80 goal contributions over the course of his Premier League career, would be an astute signing for the Magpies.