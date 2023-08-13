Newcastle United are not in pole position to land Nicolo Zaniolo despite the St James' Park giants being heavily linked with the Galatasaray star in the past, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies got the new season underway in style by sealing a comfortable win over Aston Villa on Saturday, but head coach Eddie Howe is still able to welcome further new recruits to Tyneside ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Newcastle transfer news - Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa are looking to beat Newcastle to the signing of Zaniolo as, according to MailOnline, the Midlands outfit have headed to Galatasaray with an opening offer.

The report suggests the Villans are eager to seal a loan deal which could include an option to land the attacking midfielder, who racked up 11 goal contributions last term, for £17million plus add-ons.

It is understood that Zaniolo has set his sights on earning a move to the Premier League, leading to discussions between Aston Villa and Galatasaray continuing.

The development comes after Newcastle had initially been pinpointed as the Italy international's most likely destination, despite additional interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that president of football operations Monchi is playing a pivotal role in Aston Villa's pursuit of Zaniolo, having initially signed him for Roma.

But the door remains open for Newcastle to strike a deal as the 24-year-old has a release clause worth more than £26million written into his Galatasaray contract.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Zaniolo?

Jacobs believes Newcastle's links to Zaniolo, who has been described as 'lethal' by reporter Zach Lowy, have gone quiet after Aston Villa headed to the negotiating table earlier this week.

But the reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Howe looking to reach an agreement with Turkish giants Galatasaray as the Magpies are long-term admirers.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think there's been too much with Zaniolo and Newcastle in terms of any action.

"I know that we've had him linked before, but he has obviously suffered quite a tough two years with injuries and then his relationship with Jose Mourinho before eventually moving to Galatasaray."

What's next for Newcastle?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, has revealed that Howe is eager to strengthen his options in the heart of Newcastle's backline.

The Italian journalist suggests the Magpies boss has shortlisted a number of central defenders, while Axel Disasi was deemed too expensive ahead of his £38.8million move to Chelsea earlier this month.

Although Newcastle have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business, parting with more than £130million, the majority of the fresh faces have been brought in to strengthen the Tyneside giants in the attacking third of the pitch.

Tino Livramento, a right-back by trade, is the only defensive-minded acquisition after he sealed a £32million switch from Championship side Southampton.

The £90,000-per-week Sven Botman - who grabbed an assist during Newcastle's opening day win over Aston Villa on Saturday - Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles are Howe's only current centre-back options.