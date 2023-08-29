Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is 'unlikely' to draft in a new centre-back unless there is a key development involving St James' Park favourite Sven Botman, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the September 1 deadline fast-approaching, the Magpies were condemned to back-to-back defeats by 10-man Liverpool on Sunday.

Newcastle transfer news - Latest

According to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, early indications have shown that Botman avoided a serious injury when he was forced off during the loss to Liverpool last weekend.

The respected reporter suggests the ankle problem is not as bad as first feared, leading to optimism that the centre-back - who joined in a £35million switch from Lille last year - is not set for an extensive spell on the sidelines.

Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are eager to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Benfica’s Antonio Silva, but warned that outgoings need to be sanctioned before they can stump up the cash.

It is understood that Tapsoba has been identified as a top target and the Magpies are keen to beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature, despite having a £50million price tag.

Silva and Crystal Palace's Denmark international Joachim Andersen are also under consideration on Tyneside as the transfer deadline looms.

Newcastle could also battle it out with Tottenham to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who is valued at up to £30million, as both sides sent scouts to watch him in action during a Champions League qualifier against Rangers last week.

The Belgian has caught Howe's eye after racking up 16 goal contributions in 43 appearances for his current employers.

Newcastle United summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) £39m Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) £55m Yankuba Minteh (Odense Boldklub) Undisclosed Tino Livramento (Southampton) £32m Lewis Hall (Chelsea) Loan All fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Newcastle's transfer plans?

Jacobs would be shocked if Newcastle welcome any defensive reinforcements to St James' Park ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Although the Magpies have been linked with a number of central defenders, the journalist believes a move is unlikely unless Botman is facing an extended period on the treatment table.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Early indications are that Sven Botman's ankle injury is not as serious as first feared.

"Eddie Howe had said Newcastle won't add anyone else to the senior squad unless injuries force them to. Right now, Newcastle will continue to assess Botman. Providing he can return soon, Newcastle are unlikely to bring in another centre-back."

What's next for Newcastle?

Isaac Hayden is edging towards sealing his Newcastle exit as, according to MailOnline, he is set to join Premier League new-boys Luton Town.

The report suggests the the central midfielder, who has made 171 appearances during his time on Tyneside, underwent a medical on Monday after being deemed surplus to requirements by Howe and training with the Magpies' under-21 side.

Hayden returned to St James' Park after spending last season on loan with Championship side Norwich City, but he was restricted to just 14 outings due to knee problems.

Newcastle will recoup some cash by selling the Arsenal academy product, with his £22,000-per-week contract still having three years to run.